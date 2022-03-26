The fourth season of FX's Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. has just received a new vibrant teaser trailer. The newest season of the popular show will premiere on FX on April 19 and will also be available to stream on Hulu. Filmmaker Elgin James serves as showrunner, replacing Kurt Sutter after two seasons, who co-created the series with James. Mayans M.C. Season 4 adds Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent "Rocco" Vargas to the main cast, alongside longtime series regulars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, and Edward James Olmos.

The new teaser is very stylized and doesn't seem to show much footage from the actual upcoming season of the show. The teaser opens with a face-off between the Mayans M.C. and the Sons of Anarchy in the rain while a slowed-down cover of "Heads Will Roll" by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs plays. A super-stylized overhead shot pops up on-screen, showcasing one of the bikers cruising down a road lit up by an eerie blood-red sky. The two gangs slowly run at each other, intercut with the biker in the blood-red atmosphere riding his way up to a face-to-face confrontation with one of his "brothers." The teaser ends with an all-out brawl escalating between the two gangs in the thunderstorm, while the biker lit up by the blood-red sky crashes into an invisible force, obliterating his bike.

Mayans M.C. first premiered in 2018, four years after Sons of Anarchy aired its final episode. Mayans M.C. follows the once rival gang of the Sons of Anarchy, the Mayans Motorcycle Club, who have turned into allies of the former. Gang member E.Z. (Pardo) and his family are the show's central focus. The fourth season is said to deal with the aftermath of a betrayal that E.Z. and his brother face at the hands of their own family.

The first episode of the show's fourth season is titled "Cleansing of the Temple" and is written and directed by Elgin James. Mayans M.C. has had a growing positive critical reaction as its seasons progressed, and while not quite as strong as Sons of Anarchy, it also has solid ratings.

Check out the official teaser for Mayans M.C.:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 4:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. EZ, his brother Angel and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other charters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal."

