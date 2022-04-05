FX has just released a new official trailer for the fourth season of their hit show Mayans M.C., giving us a look into the blood, gore, and soliloquies in store for the next chapter of the biker drama.

The new trailer shows the Mayans MC charter, a biker gang that operates on the California-Mexico border, in the midst of a feud that puts its very existence into question. With other gangs circling like buzzards and members of the Mayans turning to violence directed in every direction, the new season will show a level of drama and danger previously unmatched in the series.

Mayans M.C. follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a former golden child of his family as a member of the Mayans MC chapter. Once the object of admiration, EZ now finds himself on the outs after a failed attempt at power consolidation. In addition to following EZ, the series also follows his brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas, and their father Felipe, played by acting legend Edwards James Olmos.

The Reyes family, torn apart by schemes for power and ruthless ambition, will continue to be a guidepost narrative in the series, with Felipe currently alienated from his sons over a betrayal of the deepest kind. Felipe is shown in the most recent trailer standing in stark light, looking emptied and severe, perhaps meeting the consequences of his actions, or something more tragic.

Mayans M.C. takes place in the same universe as the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy, which followed the Mayans' rival gang and ran from 2008 to 2014, and was both a critical and commercial success. Mayans M.C. features a similar balance, borrowing the Shakespearean level of drama from the original series, though it is not a direct interpretation of a Shakespeare work in the same way that Sons of Anarchy was.

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James co-created the series for FX. Both James and Sutter also serve as executive producers on the series. Hilton Smith also executive produces. Mayans M.C. will return to FX on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022. The series premiere will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere episodes will also become available to stream on Hulu the next day. The first two episodes of the season will air back-to-back starting on April 19.

You can catch the new trailer below:

