Mayans M.C. had premiered in 2018 as a spin-off of FX network's fan-favorite biker gang series, Sons of Anarchy. After the original series had aired 92 episodes spanning a seven-year period, the spinoff show took up the reins. Now, with its fifth and final season now airing on FX, Mayans M.C. is seeing it journey wrap before our very eyes. However, despite the show coming to an end, the tension and action remains at a fever, and trust is i short supply in this new promo teaser for the fourth episode in the season.

As teased in the official trailer released last month, the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club and its single-minded leader, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (J.D. Pardo) will not be going out without a loud bang. The new promo teaser for Season 5, episode 4 titled, I See the Black Light, begins with the sort of news most leaders dread. Betrayal. "One of our brothers has been working with the Feds," an informant says to EZ. "We have a rat." In "organizations" such as the one run by EZ, trust and loyalty is everything. It could be the difference between life and death. Prison and freedom. But what happens when the tension spreads to members of your family? Can they all be trusted? The relationship between EZ and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), has been strained, and the teaser continues to hint towards that.

Beyond family feuds, however, EZ seems to be focused on restoring a culture of honesty that might be lacking within the ranks. "This is the Inner Circle, no secrets," he is seen saying. Death is certainly coming for the members of the Mayan M.C. this season and it might consume its leader as well. "We lost a lot of brothers," Angel says to Ez to which he replies simply, "That's the cost." In the end, EZ and the Mayans are "in a war they have to win."

Image via FX

RELATED: EZ Reyes Prepares for One Last Ride in New 'Mayans M.C.' Season 5 Trailer

The Broken Saints

The series is created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, with James serving as showrunner. The final season has seen the introduction of an all-female biker gang, Broken Saints, led by Smile star Caitlin Stasey. Speaking with EW in a recent interview, Pardo discussed how the gang could be crucial to the show. "Absolutely, there's a possibility of an alliance," Pardo says. "What you find in the opening of this season... there's already an alliance going on [between the Iron War and the cartel], and the Mayans are being left out of it. So in fear of losing their position and losing their power, they're going to try to make their own alliances." Pardo noted that any potential alliance also creates an "opportunity for a bigger fall."

Mayans M.C. premieres new episodes every Wednesday. Watch the teaser below: