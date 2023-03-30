This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

FX's gritty biker drama Mayans M.C. has nowhere left to run. The series is now set to enter its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 24 and the network released a new teaser that shows the gang reaching the end of their ride while an ominous voice sings of their demise to the tune of Johnny Cash's "God'll Cut You Down." The ten-episode conclusion will kick off with a two-episode premiere followed by new installments every week until FX reaches the end of the line.

First premiering back in 2018 as a spinoff of the beloved show Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. follows the life of biker Ezequiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) who, throughout the run of the series, has risen to the head of the Santo Padre M.C. ahead of his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). Once seen as a golden boy chasing the American Dream, he's now facing a bloody turf war with their arch-rivals the Sons of Anarchy, and straining his relations with those closest to him in the process. He and Angel are particularly divided as they fight between the gang and their family, even as Felipe (Edward James Olmos) tries to mend the fractures before it's too late to save them.

