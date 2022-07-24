Hot off of its wild Season 4 finale, Mayans M.C. made a prominent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con for a special screening and panel with all its stars and creatives. As it remains one of FX's best dramas, it felt like a lock coming into the show that the series would finally receive a renewal for Season 5 to continue its tale of motorcycle outlaws.

During the panel, it was revealed that the show would be officially returning for Season 5 in 2023. Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment said of the reneweal:

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under ‘EZ’s’ newly claimed leadership. Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season."

Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter as a spinoff set in the same universe as the hit series Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. has spent the last four years following the exploits of Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes (JD Pardo) and his progression as a prospect in the Mayans Motorcycle Club charter based around the U.S. Mexico border. Set in the fictionalized town of Santo Padre, the series has EZ fresh out of jail and seeking vengeance against the cartels for ruining his family's chance at a good life in the U.S., though life as an outlaw isn't what he hoped for nor is it something he can escape. Season 4 set itself up for a potential renewal with a massive cliffhanger finale that had significant, incredibly dark implications for EZ and the future of the Mayans M.C.

Alongside Pardo, Mayans M.C. stars Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Edward James Olmos, Gino Vento, and JR Bourne. Season 4 also saw the introduction of Good Girls alum Manny Montana to the cast, albeit for only one ride with the show. James and Sutter executive produce the series alongside Hilton Smith.

Mayans M.C. was among the headliners of the Sunday panel at SDCC, sharing top billing with another prominent FX series in What We Do In the Shadows. That panel gave fans the first look at a new episode from the comedy's highly-anticipated fourth season along with some Q&A with its all-star cast and crew including Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal. Among other things, Sunday's show also honored several classics in film and television including Blade Runner for its 40th anniversary, Babylon 5, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

All seasons of Mayans M.C. are currently streaming on Hulu. Watch the trailer for Season 4 now: