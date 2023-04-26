FX all-action biker gang drama, Mayans M.C. has very little room for any maneuvers it might wish to pull. The Santo Padre charter is set for its fifth and final season which is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 24 on FX. Ahead of the upcoming season which will wrap up the ride, FX has released a trailer to build up steam into the two-episode season premiere.

The trailer begins on an ominous note, there seems to be discontent in the camp headed by Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), head of the Santo Padre M.C. Casualties are already on the rise and EZ, by his own admission, is engaged in a winner takes all confrontation. "We are in a war we have to win," he says to his men. This conflict pits EZ against Isaac Packer (JR Bourne), aka King of Meth Mountain, and his crew, Sons of Anarchy. While this feud is brooding to boiling point, EZ has also got to contend with his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), who is by no means convinced by his decisions as their conflicts seem to deepen. Asides the issues with his brother and the looming war of pure carnage on the horizon, EZ is informed that there is a mole in his organisation. For Packer and the Sons of Anarchy, the prospect of war with the Mayans seems to excite. "I'm not leaving until someone dies," Packer tells EZ in a faceoff. Now, one thing is becoming increasingly clear to the Santo Padre M.C.'s boss, "There's no way to defeat the Sons without bloodshed."

The show debuted in 2018 and is a spin-off of FX's other hit series Sons of Anarchy, which ended in 2014. The plot follows Reyes, as he makes his way through the perilous outlaw life as member of the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club in the fictionalized town of Santo Padre on the California-Mexico border. E.Z's current path as clearly shown in the trailer is that of "a dead man walking" if he does not course correct quickly.

Image via FX

Mayans M.C. Cast and Crew

The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, with James serving as Mayan M.C's showrunner. Sutter does also have history with the biker world having created Sons of Anarchy. Alongside Pardo, Bourne and Cardenas, the cast of Mayans also includes Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Edward James Olmos, and Gino Vento. The series has Hilton Smith.as executive producer alongside Sutter and James.

The fifth and final season of Mayans M.C. premieres on Wednesday, May 24 on FX. Watch the trailer below: