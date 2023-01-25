Just a few days ahead of the theatrical release of the romantic comedy film Maybe I Do on January 27, ComingSoon.net has shared a brand-new clip that sees couple Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) and their parents planning a dinner that will bring about unknown drama when the two families "meet" one another.

The story of Maybe I Do follows Michelle and Allen as they plan to take their relationship to the next step toward marriage. Michelle and her parents decided to invite the family of their soon-to-be son-in-law over for dinner, since the two families haven't actually met yet. When the two families come together, however, the parents of the couple realize that they have met each other: the parents have all been cheating on their spouses with each other. This sets off a drama, as a previously released clip has given just a tease of the hi-jinks the situation will bring to the dinner.

The new clip sees the plan to bring the two families together taking shape as Michelle and her parents, played by Diane Keaton and Richard Gere, call Allen to set up a dinner for that evening. Both Allen and his mom, played by Susan Sarandon, are fairly against the plan. When she puts her foot down and gives a definitive "no" to that evening's festivities, she gives the phone to Allen's father, played by William H. Macy, and tells him to break the news. With the phone in hand, Allen's father actually agrees to go to the dinner, asking his wife why she doesn't want to meet their future in-laws, who replies by questioning what they could possibly have in common with them, a bit of dramatic irony for those who know the premise.

Image via Verticle Entertainment

Michael Jacobs serves as the film's writer-director as well as a producer on the project alongside Vincent Newman and Scott Mednick. The film's two leads Roberts and Bracey once again star opposite each other in a romantic comedy project, having worked together in Netflix's 2020 Holidate.

Maybe I Do is set to make its debut in theaters nationwide on January 27. You can check out the new clip and synopsis for the upcoming rom-com film down below.