With the release of the upcoming romantic comedy a little over a week away, a brand-new clip for Maybe I Do has been released by Vertical Entertainment, which features the cast of the film finding themselves entangled in a hidden family secret. The clip features Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) as they introduce their parents to each other in an attempt to take the next step in their growing relationship.

As the two families attempt to meet each other, the invitation takes an unexpected turn with the reveal that the parents, played by Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy, already know each other from previous affairs. In comedic fashion, the two sets of parents must hide the secret from each other's spouses while maintaining a calm and uneventful night for both families.

The clip effectively showcases the tension that will be sprinkled throughout the film while also offering a small dose of the cast's comedic timing as both sets of parents attempt to hide their secret from each other and the young couple. Will the dinner go smoothly as planned, and will Michelle and Allen take their relationship to the next level? Only time will tell, and with the film set to be released later this month, audiences won't have to wait too long before they experience some romance and laughter when it debuts in theaters.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Directed by Michael Jacobs, who also penned its screenplay, the film reunites Roberts and Bracey after previously starring together in Holidate, another romantic comedy that debuted on Netflix in 2020. Alongside writing and directing the film, Jacobs also serves as a producer on the project alongside Vincent Newman and Scott Mednick. With a talented cast at the center of an intriguing premise alongside a growing resurgence of interest in romantic comedies in recent years, Maybe I Do could be just the right movie for audiences as Valentine's Day approaches just around the corner.

Maybe I Do debuts in theaters nationwide on January 27. Check out the official clip and synopsis for the upcoming film below.