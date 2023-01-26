There’s nothing quite like kicking off the year with a good, old-fashioned romantic comedy, and audiences don’t need to wait for Valentine’s Day to experience a new one. Maybe I Do, the new film from Vertical Entertainment, is the perfect movie to cozy up with on a cold winter’s day, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a song from the film’s soundtrack, written and performed by “Dandelions” singer Ruth B., courtesy of Lakeshore Records and Fifth Season Music.

Rom-coms can be made or broken by their soundtracks as much as their stars — see the entire soundtrack for Music & Lyrics — and Ruth B.’s gentle style works perfectly for Maybe I Do, drawing on audiences’ soft sides and keying into the sappy, romantic nature everyone’s got underneath their skin. Co-written by Michael Jacobs, who also directs the film, “Always You (Wedding Version)” evokes the emotions everyone yearns to feel when they flip on a rom-com, with a ballad that may well end up on real-life wedding playlists the world over.

Maybe I Do isn’t the first film Ruth B. has written songs for either. Her song “Paper Airplanes” was used as the end credits song in Tyler Perry’s 2022 film, A Jazzman’s Blues, which followed up the massive success of her single “Dandelions,” which surpassed a billion streams on Spotify and entered the top fifty most-streamed songs of last year, according to the music giant. Speaking about her new single Ruth B. said:

"Working on 'Always You' was an absolute pleasure. I was privileged with watching Michael Jacobs’ film Maybe I Do prior to writing the song and was very inspired by the story. I think we all know the feeling of being hopelessly devoted! Plus, working with Mike Sonier on the production of the song was a true joy! i can’t wait for people to see the film and hear the song.”

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Maybe I Do reunites Holidate stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as partners Michelle and Allen, two people in love enough to take the leap into getting engaged. It’s not a rom-com without a little chaos, however, and things take a turn when the couple introduces their parents — played by heavyweights Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, Diane Keaton, and Richard Gere — to each other, only to find out that they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. What should’ve been a celebration of engagement becomes a mess of emotions as the parents attempt to handle the situation themselves without letting their children in on the trouble.

Maybe I Do premieres in theaters on January 27. Check out the full version of Ruth B.’s “Always You (Wedding Version),” streaming digitally tomorrow, below: