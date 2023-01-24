Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.

Here is the official synopsis for Maybe I Do:

With a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well - they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!

​​​​​

Related:Diane Keaton Discusses 'Maybe I Do' and Why Rom-Coms Resonate With Her

When Is Maybe I Do Coming to Theaters?

You won't have to wait much longer for this messy love story to come out, because the film is set to hit theaters on January 27, 2023.

Maybe I Do Showtimes

If you're looking for Maybe I Do showtimes and tickets, you can use the following links to check for showings at your local theater:

Watch the Maybe I Do Trailer

The Maybe I Do trailer starts off with Michelle and Allen at a friend's wedding when the bride is about to throw her bouquet. This moment becomes a reality check for Allen because he knows that if Michelle picks up the bouquet, she will be expecting to get married next. Fearful of this, he jumps into the crowd and snatches it before his girlfriend or the other guests are able to get it. This incident clearly makes Michelle question her boyfriend's intentions with their relationship and where it is headed. In order to show that he is ready to tie the knot, Allen invites his parents to eat dinner at Michelle's house to meet her family. However, the trailer makes it very clear that this encounter is bound to be awkward. As the secrets begin to unfold, this interaction will lead to a lot of drama and multigenerational love affairs.

Is Maybe I Do Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, this rom-com will just be available to watch in theaters. This means that it won't be available through a streaming platform as of now. However, the film could be picked up by streaming service once it is no longer playing in theaters.

Related:New 'Maybe I Do' Clip Features Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in an Unexpected Family Meeting

What Has the Cast Said About the Film?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

In a recent interview with People, Emma Roberts talked about the opportunity of working with Richard Gere in the film, given that he acted opposite her aunt, Julia Roberts, in Runaway Bride and Pretty Woman. When asked about whether the actor playing her onscreen dad was a "pass the torch" moment for the actress, she said the following:

"It's not something we talked about, but I was so excited to work with him because Runaway Bride is one of my favorite movies that they did."

Gere also shared with People that he loved working with Roberts and her aunt, but made sure to distinguish their separate careers and talent.

"Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she's her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way."

More Romantic and Dysfunctional Family Comedies Like Maybe I Do That You Can Watch Now

Once you have watched Maybe I Do in theaters, you will probably be on the hunt for another rom-com with a similar feel. For this reason, here are other suggestions for you to consider and add to the queue on your watch list.

Ticket to Paradise (2022): David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) Cotton are a divorced couple, who hates each other with a burning passion. After they receive an email from their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) saying that she will get married to her boyfriend in Bali and give up on her law career, the former couple decides to leave their differences behind and try to stop her from making the same mistake they made 20 years prior. As they travel together and try their best to put their plan into action, David and Georgia will notice that they can't get in the way of their daughter's happiness, no matter how hard they try.

Watch on Peacock

The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022): Much like the complicated family dynamic in Maybe I Do, this rom-com based on Grant Ginder's novel is centered on three family members as they get ready to attend Eloise's (the eldest sibling played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding. Donna (Allison Janney) is the matriarch, and she is always optimistic. Alice (Kristen Bell) is the half-sister, currently in her thirties, stuck in an unfulfilling job, and has questionable behavior. Paul (Ben Platt) is the half-brother, and he has a boyfriend who tags along for the wedding. As these three estranged family members find an opportunity to reconnect and help Eloise walk down the aisle, they will go through thick and thin trying to maintain the appearance of a normal family. This recommendation has the perfect balance between comedy and love (the non-romantic kind).

Watch on Prime Video