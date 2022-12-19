A new romantic comedy is on the way as Vertical Entertainment has dropped the official trailer for Maybe I Do, showcasing a star-studded cast amid several family secrets. The film stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who previously collaborated on the romantic comedy Holidate, as they share the screen once again as a young couple looking to reconnect their relationship.

The story centers on Michelle and Allen, played by Roberts and Bracey, who, after a recent falling-out, decide to work toward marriage and invite both of their parents over for dinner. However, the invitation takes a drastic turn as the trailer reveals that the two sets of parents, played by Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy, already know each other from past affairs. With the night taking a turn for the worst, the parents must help guide the young couple as they attempt to hide their secrets from each other. Will the dinner go smoothly, and can Michelle and Allen finally get married? Only time will tell when the film eventually releases.

From the footage provided in the trailer, Maybe I Do appears to offer audiences a fun and potentially engaging story that can showcase the charming and comedic chops of its star-studded cast. With romantic comedies experiencing a resurgence, the talented cast and intriguing premise could help elevate the film while bringing plenty of new laughs to the table. Michael Jacobs directs the movie in his feature-length debut and pens its screenplay. He also serves as a producer on the project alongside Vincent Newman and Scott Mednick.

Image via Vertical

Roberts recently starred in several romantic comedies in the past couple of years with the previously mentioned release of Holidate alongside About Fate, which debuted earlier this year. Alongside the debut of Maybe I Do, she will also star in Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson, followed by the release of Space Cadet, a comedy by Liz W. Garcia. Apart from Roberts and Bracey's reunion, Maybe I Do also features a reunion between Gere and Keaton who previously appeared in 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar.

Reunions and chaos aside, it will be interesting to see Maybe I Do offer a fun new story for fans of the genre when the movie debuts next month. Maybe I Do will be released on January 27, 2023. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the film below: