The Big Picture Filming for Apple Studios' new action film Mayday has started with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

The plot of Mayday is a mystery, but set photos hint at a foreign country setting.

Mayday will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, known for their work on high-profile projects like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Ryan Reynolds may be best known in the action sphere for his role as the Merc-with-a-Mouth, Deadpool, but he's getting ready to take on a new adventure. Filming has begun on Apple Studios' upcoming action film Mayday, which will star Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. The film, which remains mostly under wraps, will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The announcement of filming comes via a set image which shows off a director's chair alongside the film's newly-revealed logo. Details on the film's plot remain hidden, without so much as even a logline. However, the picture shows off at least a small detail of the action-adventure flick: it appears to take place partially in a foreign country, as both the director's chair and the building in the photo feature Russian wording.

No other casting has been announced, but Mayday has a powerful group behind the camera. Goldstein and Daley will direct from a self-written script, which they penned from an original idea. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance via the company's first-look deal with Apple. Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing will also produce through Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort.

Goldstein and Daley are Known for High-Profile Projects

While details on Mayday may remain slim, this will not be the first high-profile film that Goldstein and Daley have tackled. The pair are perhaps best known for helming the aforementioned Dungeons & Dragons adaptation, based on the iconic role-playing game of the same name. While the film did not perform well at the box office, it was highly praised by fans of the original game as a well-rounded adaptation. Star Chris Pine has spoken out about his willingness for a sequel, as has Paramount CEO Brian Robbins, though nothing is reportedly set in stone.

Beyond this, Goldstein and Daley are also known for their writing credits on numerous big-budget blockbusters. This includes the screenplays for Warner Bros.' iconic comedy Horrible Bosses and a story treatment for its sequel, as well as Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which launched the career of Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero. The pair also received story credits on Warner Bros.' and DC's superhero film, The Flash. Venturing back into comedy, Goldstein and Daley have also directed Game Night and the Vacation remake for Warner Bros.

No release date has been set for Mayday.