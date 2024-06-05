The Big Picture Filming for Mayday, starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, has wrapped.

The movie comes from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-director Jonathan Goldstein.

No release date has been set yet for the action-adventure movie, which also stars Maria Bakalova.

It has been announced that filming for upcoming action-adventure flick, Mayday, has wrapped. The film will star Ryan Reynolds, known for action films such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard and upcoming Marvel feature Deadpool and Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman. Mayday will also star Sir Kenneth Branagh, known for writing and directing the Academy Award-winning feature Belfast, and starring recently in A Haunting in Venice as Hercule Poirot, marking the latest installment in his well-regarded Agatha Christie trilogy. The announcement was made via X on June 5, 2024, via director Jonathan Goldstein, who has teamed up with fellow director John Francis Daley on the film.

Goldstein’s X post showed a clapper board featuring the film’s title, noting John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as directors, and Barry Peterson manning the camera. Goldstein simply commented, ‘Wrapped!’, marking an exciting milestone In the film’s production. Principal photography began on March 4, 2024, in Montreal, Canada. Goldstein and Daley directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves as a duo in 2023 to somewhat surprising critical acclaim, receiving a tomatometer score of 91% and an audience rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. No exact release date has been revealed for the upcoming flick, with it expected to land in theaters sometime in 2025.

What Do We Know About ‘Mayday’ So Far?

Alongside leading men Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, Mayday’s cast includes Maria Bakalova, Marcin Dorociński, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Clark Johnson. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing for Skydance via a first-look deal between the company and Apple. Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort will see Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing also producing the feature.

In March 2024, a range of on-set photos were released to the public, showing a directors’ chair that featured the film’s logo. In the images, Russian writing could be seen, and some of the pictures appeared to have been taken in a foreign country. Goldstein and Daley penned the film's script together, based upon an entirely original idea. Little else is known about the feature’s plot. However, audiences can be sure that, with the vastly talented host of names behind the project, Mayday is set to be one hell of an action flick.

No release date has been set for Mayday. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Goldstein and Daley’s directing chops can be seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which is streaming now on Paramount+.

