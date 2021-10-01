The film will launch both in theaters and On Demand on October 1.

Magnolia Pictures has revealed a new poster for Mayday, and Collider has your exclusive look at the artwork featuring Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers). Also starring Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness), and Juliette Lewis, the reimagined war film will launch both in theaters and On Demand on October 1.

Van Patten's character, Ana, mysteriously finds herself stranded on a rugged coast and meets a group of female soldiers who position themselves as damsels in distress waiting for rescue in order to lure unsuspecting men to their deaths. She begins training with them, especially alongside their leader Marsha (Goth). However, the more the women embrace violence, the more Ana realizes she may not be prepared to take certain deadly measures like the rest of them — and starts trying to figure out a way to escape back home. The poster itself embraces the dreamlike quality of the film while including the foreboding tagline that it will eventually be "time to wake up."

Image via Magnolia Pictures

RELATED: 'Mayday' Stars Grace Van Patten and Soko on Their Feminist Fever Dream of a Movie

Karen Cinorre directs the adventure movie that stars Van Patten, Goth, Lewis, Soko, Havana Rose Liu, and Théodore Pellerin. When Collider spoke to Cinorre this past February, she expanded on how one of the most classic stories of both literature and film gave her inspiration for making Mayday:

"It came partly out of my obsession, as a girl, with The Wizard of Oz, I think, and always wanting to kind of make a better one. Not that there's anything wrong with the movie, but I always felt sad that Dorothy came back and they were like, 'oh, you didn't really go anywhere at all. You should've stayed home.' And I just thought 'no, no, she would be transformed when she came back,' and I think that was in the back of my mind, so when I set out to create a story about a young woman coming of age, that was there."

Magnolia Pictures will release Mayday in theaters and On-Demand on October 1. Check out the exclusive poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Mayday:

In director Karen Cinorre’s bold new action fantasy film MAYDAY, Ana (Grace Van Patten) finds herself transported to a dreamlike and dangerous coastline. Once there, she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war where the women lure men to their deaths with radio signals, like 20th century sirens. Though Ana finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize she is not the killer they want her to be.

KEEP READING: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Your Cast and Character Guide to the Liane Moriarty TV Adaptation

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: New 'Raging Fire' Trailer Pits Donnie Yen Against Nicholas Tse in Benny Chan's Final Action-Packed Movie 'Raging Fire' will hit Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on November 23.

Read Next