New images from the upcoming series Mayfair Witches were released today during AMC Networks' Summit event, giving us a glimpse into AMC's upcoming series. The new images highlight series star Alexandra Daddario along with her costars Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa. Mayfair Witches is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in early 2023.

The release of these new images follows the tantalizing news of Interview With The Vampire being renewed for a second season, giving Anne Rice fans of all stripes reason to hope for a windfall of spooky, gothic content. Like Interview With The Vampire, Mayfair Witches is based on the work of the late gothic horror writer. Mayfair Witches is based on Rice's trilogy which was published in the early 1990s.

The new Mayfair Witches series will tell the story of an intuitive and intensely talented neurosurgeon named Rowan, played by Daddario, who discovers that she is the heir to a long line of witches. As Rowan deals with her shocking new powers, she will also have to face off against a sinister force that has haunted her family for many generations. The new images focus largely on the familial aspect of the series.

Image via AMC

RELATED:

‘Mayfair Witches’: Jack Huston Cast as Lasher in Series Adaptation of Anne Rice Novels

Several of the images show Rowan with Cortland Mayfair, played by Hamlin, the Mayfair family patriarch. In the images, Rowan sits with Cortland on a couch, with Rowan looking shocked and Cortland looking very grave. Two other images give us a look into some spookier aspects of the show, including a dead bird falling on Rowan's car, and Rowan walking into a very gothic library looking at a book that seems to be turning its own pages.

The final image released today shows Ciprien Grieve, played by Chirisa, looking out over a shrub-covered fence looking, quite frankly, a little frightened. These are not the first images we have seen from the upcoming series, however. Collider has previously reported on the release of images from the series that highlight the show's vibrant take on a witchy tale.

The upcoming series is executive produced by Mark Johnson along with writer and producer Esta Spalding, writer Michelle Ashford, director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich. The series is produced by AMC Studios. Alongside Daddario, Hamlin, and Chirisa, the series will also star Jack Huston as Lasher, a shape-shifting entity who has haunted the Mayfair family for many centuries. No release date has yet been set for the series. However, it is expected to be released sometime in early 2023. Check out the new images below:

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC