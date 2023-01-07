After the success of AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's 1994 film Interview with the Vampire into a TV series, the gothic novelist is further expanding her dark urban fantasy world on the same streaming platform with her new show, Mayfair Witches. Premiering January 8, 2023, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches developed from the literary trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The book series shares a crossover of characters with The Vampire Chronicles (the series that inspired Interview with the Vampire). It's been a dream of Rice's for viewers to experience the widened, overlapping worlds of both series, and it's happening with such beautiful production, as we can see from Interview with the Vampire and the way both the New Orleans streets and the characters glow with golden seduction. Since AMC is behind both projects, it'll be no surprise if Mayfair Witches offers the same darkly fantastical experience. To give Anne Rice fans a bit of an early entry into this beautifully sordid world of witches, demons, and every freakish thing in between here's a Mayfair Witches Cast and Character Guide.

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Image via Pompo Bresciani/AMC

Alexandra Daddario plays the lead character in Mayfair Witches, Dr. Rowan Fielding. When Dr. Fielding finds out that her estranged mother has died, she becomes the heiress to the Mayfair family fortune. The discovery of her dark power thrusts Fielding into a magical underworld as she discovers the hard way who she can and cannot trust.

Daddario is no stranger to fantasy, having jump-started her career by playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson films. Since then, she's been in a variety of roles ranging from horror movie scream queen to sitcom guest appearances. One of her most recent roles as Rachel Patton in the first season of the HBO series The White Lotus got Daddario a 2022 Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy nomination. This obviously won't be Daddario's first time starring in a high-profile series, and viewers can't wait to see her bewitch the screen.

Jack Huston as Lasher

Image via Pompo Bresciani/AMC

Jack Huston plays the demonic entity Lasher, tethered to the Mayfairs for generations. Lasher has the ability to shape-shift, and although he is obliged to serve the Mayfair family, his novel counterpart has a history of manipulating the witches into terrible circumstances for his benefit. Fans of the book series will be expecting Lasher to play a major role in the demise of the Mayfair characters.

Jack Huston is known for playing Wulfric in Outlander and Pete Musane in American Hustle. From watching him in his sinister role in Antebellum, it is apparent that Huston is beyond capable of playing a villainous character.

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Image via Pompo Bresciani/AMC

Harry Hamlin is Cortland Mayfair, the powerful patriarch that currently rules over the Mayfair family. He is money-hungry and power-hungry, with an insatiable appetite for more of everything.

Hamlin is most famous for playing Perseus in 1981's Clash of the Titans, Jim Cutler in Mad Men, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, and Michael Kuzak in L.A. LAW, which got him nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Hamlin has had appearances in many major series, including Law & Order, Glee, and Shameless. Familiar with playing rich, powerful men, Hamlin's portrayal of Cortland Mayfair will come across as effortless.

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Image via AMC

Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien Grieve, a new character created for the show. Ciprien is a fusion of the two characters from the novel series: Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner. Rowan revived Michael after he nearly died from drowning. He shares something with the Mayfairs, the knowledge of Lasher, who he saw once as a kid and never forgot about it. Aaron Lightner is a member of a secret society and is drawn to the Mayfair witches. The trailer shows Ciprien guiding Rowan through her discovery of this magical other world, and there may be romance involved if the TV series follows the books.

Tongayi Chirisa worked alongside Jack Huston in the film Antebellum. He was also in the comedy Palm Springs and has had recurring roles in a few TV series, including iZombie, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Crusoe.

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Image via AMC

Annabeth Gish plays Deirdre Mayfair, Rowan's estranged mother. According to the book series, Deirdre grew up in a controlling, abusive household and was institutionalized for her mental health conditions. Her conception of Rowan was due to rape by Cortland Mayfair, and after being freed from the psychiatric hospital, she spent the rest of her life silently trapped in her mind until she died. Since Rowan's story in the tv series begins with her mother's death, it is most likely viewers will see Deirdre in flashbacks, backstory scenes, and/or spirit form.

Annabeth Gish is best known for her roles in the 80s and 90s films Mystic Pizza, SLC Punk!, and Double Jeopardy. She isn't new to supernatural drama, as she played Dr. Sarah Gunning in Midnight Mass, Mrs. Dudley in The Haunting of Hill House, and Monica Reyes in The X-Files. Gish belongs to the on-screen world of witches and otherworldly entities, so her appearance in the show is fitting.

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Image via AMC

Beth Grant plays Carlotta Mayfair, one of the elder Mayfair witches. Carlotta was the catalyst for the deaths of her two sisters, Stella and Antha, and was the reason Deirdre sat comatose for most of her late life. She is a hateful and jealous woman, and viewers will be pleased to see her portrayed by such a talented and seasoned actress.

Beth Grant has been around the block. She's played in everything from Little Miss Sunshine to Willy's Wonderland. She played Kitty Farmer in Donnie Darko and Carla Jean's mother in No Country for Old Men. Her most recent recurring television roles include Hulu's Dollface and The Mindy Project.

Other recurring cast members include Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair, Rowan's adoptive mother, and Jen Richards as Jojo. Watch Mayfair Witches on AMC this January 8, 2023.