Last week’s episode of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches was a double downer as Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) was mourning the loss of her adoptive mother Ellie (Erica Gimpel) and her birth mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish). Rowan also got mixed messages about whom to trust when she watched Cortland (Harry Hamlin) and Carlotta (Beth Grant) argue at the memorial and give her conflicting opinions on Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended up in literal flames, as Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) took a knife to the torso for Rowan after Carlotta lit her house on fire and all hell broke loose. Right as they tried to escape, Lasher slammed the front door shut and trapped them inside. It’s time to unpack Episode 5, “The Thrall.”

Similar to the last few episodes, this one starts in Scotland. Midwife Suzanne (Hannah Alline) delivers a baby and the father is furious to see that the baby’s fingers are webbed together. He notices the spices and herbs on the table and tells his wife that Suzanne has poisoned her, rejects his son, and leaves. Later, Suzanne gathers with a crowd in the village and listens to an angry man yell about a woman in a cage next to him whom he witnessed sacrifice herself to the devil in the woods. Suzanne learns that he is a witch hunter hoping to “cleanse” the village. Hearing this, the man who rejected his son due to what he believed to be a result of witchcraft stares down Suzanne, certain that she is tied to the accused woman in the cage.

In the present, it appears some time has passed. For starters, Ciprien and Rowan are cuddling in her mother’s bed and his stab wound appears to have mostly healed. He makes her breakfast in bed and the two spend their time lying together and getting to know each other and their past relationships. Then, they do the same thing the next morning. And the next morning. Okay, isn’t this a little weird? The mansion seems totally fine and not burned down, and Ciprien is becoming increasingly lethargic with each morning. What’s this repetitive cycle all about? If you look closely, the same number of eggs are in the carton each time, so Ciprien and Rowan are repeating the same day. Ciprien starts to hear whispers as he struggles to stay awake. He gets so drained, that he almost doesn’t make it to the stairs.

As Ciprien struggles to bed with the breakfast, Rowan notices his stab wound for the first time. She’s totally freaked out and has no idea how he got it, and wants to get him to a hospital. Rowan starts to question the situation, wondering how long they’ve been able to relax in the bedroom to begin with. Actually, how did they even end up in bed together? Rowan panics and collects her clothes and finds a knife (the knife Carlotta used to try and kill her) and thinks maybe she stabbed Ciprien. He reads it with his gift and sees the truth about Carlotta, which startles them both. They try to call for help, but none of the phones work. They try to leave the house, but none of the doors or windows will open. As Rowan is upstairs trying to open a window, Ciprien appears to perform some spell as he is collapsed at the front door. In a bizarre turn of events, he shows up unphased and holding a tray of breakfast for Rowan, who is understandably confused. To make it even odder, his stab wound is gone.

This completely-fine Ciprien starts to gaslight Rowan, telling her that she has a concussion and thus memory loss and confusion that would lead her to think he was stabbed. Our Ciprien—the real Ciprien—was actually still bleeding at the front door. He sees Stuart Townsend (Kellan Rhude), a Talamasca agent who was in charge of Deirdre’s mother Antha back in the day, who tells him to never die in the Mayfair house because Lasher will trap him there for eternity. Upstairs, the “normal” Ciprien pours Rowan coffee without wearing his usual gloves, which immediately sounds the alarm for Rowan that this is not the real Ciprien.

The real Ciprien is bleeding out on the stairs, and Rowan rushes to his aid. While getting supplies, she sees Carlotta’s sister Millie (Geraldine Singer) flickering in and out of existence in the bathtub, crying that she misses her and blaming it on Rowan. Rowan has a weird vision when tending to Ciprien, and he, on death’s door, tells her that Lasher wants him out of his way. Rowan agrees to do what Lasher wants, and he sends Ciprien somewhere in the meantime. Lasher then explains how he’s given her what she desires. She wanted Ciprien, for example, and she got him. The two share a dance (and cake) and once again, Rowan is under his spell. He even brings a fox she tried to save as a child back to life. Honestly, this Lasher guy is really going all out.

But, let’s not forget that he’s also, like, a demon. He tells Rowan what she wants, which is really what he wants. Carlotta, for example, is lifeless and floating near the ceiling, and he tries to convince her that she wanted that because of how she drugged her mother for 30 years. But, wait, can someone check on Ciprien? Where is he? His sister Odette (Keyara Milliner) finds him in his apartment but he refuses her help. Samir (Ravi Naidu) brings along a healer from the Talamasca, who is frustrated that he is yet another agent who will die from being involved with the Mayfairs. Odette watches on in horror while hiding out of sight, completely confused as to the healing ritual that’s happening in front of her.

Upstairs, she sees Millie and asks her how Carlotta got control of the house. She directs her to a series of letters, and then sends her to the basement where Delphine (Deneen Tyler) died. Lasher is there, of course, and the whole cellar is different. There’s an autopsy table, soft purple lights, and a lot of plants. He tells her that Antha was smart and curious like her, which is hard to be under the watch of Carlotta. This is why, he claims, Antha threw herself off the balcony. Rowan falls into Delphine’s remains and runs up the stairs, but the door is locked. Lasher tells her that Carlotta asked for it to be locked, and if Rowan wants it open, it will open. Rowan thinks he’s just saying that and is really the one controlling everything. The door opens (allegedly because Rowan wants it to) and Rowan tells Lasher she knows that he is controlling her.

Ciprien’s wound is transferred to the healer’s body. She reaches inside and pulls out the entire knife, which seems to heal Ciprien (and freak out Odette). At the Mayfair house, Rowan requests that Carlotta be let down. She drops to the floor and is consumed by sadness and fear, and Rowan is determined to have her arrested for her years of mistreatment toward her mother. The front door won’t open, however, and Rowan is still stuck inside. She doesn’t want to be the one to kill Carlotta, but it looks like she might have to be.

Carlotta tells her there is a way out and brings her upstairs. She says that Rowan can never return to San Francisco and attempt a normal life, as Lasher is bound to her as he was to her mother and her grandmother. “You saved me from him,” Carlotta says. “Now, I’m going to save you. There’s no happiness ahead for you in this life, but there is in the next.” Rowan realizes that Antha didn’t throw herself off the balcony, but it was Carlotta’s doing, and she was ready to do it again. “I should have killed you when you were a baby!” Rowan hears whispers and Carlotta chokes and falls off the balcony to her death, which Rowan didn’t actually want. She sees Lasher and tells him that she knows he killed her, not wanting to accept the blame for what she just did.

Ciprien, now all healed, tells Odette all about the Talamasca and what he does for a living and swears her to secrecy. He leaves to search for Rowan, despite Odette’s pleas to leave that dangerous woman in his past. The episode ends on a weirdly clean slate, with Rowan finally able to open the front door. She looks to the sky and walks out into the peaceful neighborhood, unaware of what lies ahead.