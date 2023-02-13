Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

Last week’s episode of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches was trippy for Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who ended up being stuck inside the Mayfair mansion for the entire episode with two Cipriens (Tongayi Chirisa). One of course was really Lasher (Jack Huston) who was having a ball manipulating Rowan as he did her ancestors. The episode ended with Rowan hearing whispers and staring down Carlotta (Beth Grant), who then choked and fell off the balcony to her death. Rowan emerges from the mansion with a renewed sense of hope and power as she begins to realize what she is capable of. It’s time to unpack Episode 6, “Transference.”

In the previous episode, Suzanne (Hannah Alline) noticed that some men were suspicious of her practices. Well, this episode starts with men barging into her home and questioning her and her sister, Florie (Emma Rose Smith). From here, we jump to the present-day apartment of Keith Murfis (Ian Hoch), who eats and watches a news report of a man named Arlo Whittle (Chris Coy) who talks about the “powerful cabal of women” who are threatening men’s positions in power. And not only that, they think women are witches. Literally. Keith pulls a big jar from his fridge containing what looks like a heart as the man on TV chants “witches!” You might recall Keith to be the fellow working in the morgue when Ciprien came to visit Deirdre.

Ciprien and Rowan sleep in Ciprien’s bed and Lasher appears to Rowan. He tells her that he’s always part of her and is always there no matter how hard she tries to ignore him. Even when she aggressively eats leftovers in the kitchen he won’t let her be! He convinces her to touch the candle’s flame, which she does, and it doesn’t seem to hurt her. Ciprien walks in on this weirdness, but can’t see Lasher. He suspects he was there, but Rowan insists he wasn’t. Ciprien is still skeptical, especially since Rowan is wearing the necklace, but she says she doesn’t remember putting it on. How can Lasher even be here if Ciprien had the place specially protected? The darn necklace. Rowan and Lasher are connected without it, but the necklace amplifies their connection. Ciprien wants to take it to the Talamasca, but Rowan freaks out and refuses to part ways with it. She actually throws a bit of a tantrum, then apologizes for her behavior because Lasher is in her head. Ciprien takes the necklace in an effort to keep her safe.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Mayfair Witches' EP Mark Johnson on Developing the Stories of Anne Rice for TV and How the Possibilities Seem Endless

Remember Tessa (Madison Wolfe), Rowan’s fangirl from the memorial? She meets with Rowan and shows her a social media post of the gross jar from Keith’s refrigerator, which has the caption, “Deirdre Mayfair’s heart ding dong the witch is dead,” in all caps. Rowan is bizarrely chill about this and asks Tessa if she wants coffee. Apparently, a weird man has been direct messaging Tessa, and she tracked him to a culty message board where he posts about hunting down witches. Could he be the person responsible for the random burnings? Rowan looks out the window and Lasher looks back at her, mirroring her every move, but she doesn’t really mind. If anything, she likes it. She wonders why Tessa is the only one in the family who seems to care about this, and Tessa says she was hoping Rowan would be the one to take it seriously. Tessa can’t figure out why Rowan seems to be going out of her way to not help, which she blames on Lasher. “Because there’s a price with him. I don’t want his power. I want my own power on my own terms.”

Rowan pays a surprise visit to Cortland and tells him she wants to get rid of Lasher in her life. Cortland laughs it off and says she just needs to get used to him and not be “spooked” by the Carlotta incident. Cortland is off and very shaky, which Rowan clocks immediately. He admits he was diagnosed with ALS but doesn’t want anyone to know. Rowan wants Lasher out of her body just as Cortland wants ALS out of him, but Cortland doesn’t think it’s possible. He explains that there was a “transfer” performed once from Katherine Mayfair to her brother (Cortland’s father), Julien. Cortland says he will get details from his cousin Dolly Jean if she will help Jojo (Jen Richards) with the Mayfair wing at NOLA Medical.

Ciprien is determined to figure out how Lasher got involved with the Mayfairs in the first place. The Talamasca healer (Suleka Mathew) warns him that she can’t necessarily keep him safe against a magical object. He uses his power to read the necklace and sees Suzanne from Scotland being accused of sorcery. Ciprien, literally standing in Scotland, witnesses Suzanne begging for her life and assuring the townspeople that she’s only done right by them and healed them from their ailments. Ciprien feels helpless as he watches her get stoned and dragged to the river.

Image via AMC

Dolly Jean (Charlayne Woodard) arrives at Cortland’s, and is alarmed to see him drinking so early. He blames it on Rowan and her difficult behavior around being a designee. “After 30 years of Carlotta strangling the power out of the designee, we need someone to lead us who believes in this family.” It might be too late to shape Rowan into “becoming” a true designee, but could Lasher be the answer? Dolly Jean shares instructions on how they can “warn” Rowan, but to do so, they’d need Deirdre’s blessing. Cortland pulls out the lock of hair he cut off of Deirdre’s body at the funeral. That should do the trick!

Jojo proudly walks Rowan through the hospital, though Rowan is adamant about returning home to San Francisco. Things get weird when Rowan sees Lasher following her in the hospital and Jojo gets a premonition that prompts her to bring Rowan back to the house to meet Dolly Jean. Rowan’s understandably weary about being back in the Mayfair home. The dining room is burnt up and there is an eerie vibe that seems to constantly permeate the house. Dolly Jean explains that the purpose of the ceremony is to transfer the power to a female next of kin. Since Lasher is connected to the matrilineal bloodline of the Mayfairs, Rowan might actually need to give up part of her “medical intuition.” The entire thing is a big risk for all involved. Is it worth it? Who will Lasher latch onto next? Rowan and Dolly Jean head to an abandoned room in the house and Dolly Jean shows her a bizarre relic of the Mayfairs: a clump of bones from all of the designees that resembles a tiny human skeleton. “To do something of this magnitude, we need their blessing.” She then makes Rowan braid in Deirdre’s hair to the hair already there in order to make the object complete for the ceremony.

Ugh, conspiracy theory Keith. We follow him to Arlo's outdoor meeting from the video spewing his take on the burnings of the women in the news. He’s frustrated that women are considered victims by the media. “Nobody made Polly Jenkins practice witchcraft,” he barks. “In fact, you can read her testimony. On her own website, she says that she lost her faith in the values of the Christian church, and she found them in sisterhood.” The speaker repeats his belief that there are women in the country practicing witchcraft and slowly taking over politics, places of worship, and the military. He believes these women need to be burned. Also hiding in the crowd? Samir (Ravi Naidu) from the Talamasca. This meeting in the present day is a startling parallel to 1600s Scotland where Cirprien is. As he watches Suzanne being locked in a cage, we are then taken to Dolly Jean’s ceremony, where all the living Mayfair women stand in a circle and recite the names of all the designees. They also pass around and kiss the freaky doll in an effort to summon Lasher and have him choose another Mayfair to bond to.

At the outdoor conspiracy theory talk, Keith tries to bond with the speaker. He asks if he knows about the rumors surrounding the Mayfairs and then shows him Deirdre’s heart. He explains how he works in the morgue and is instantly recognized as a hero. In Scotland, Florie helplessly yells after her sister who’s being taken away in a cage. She begs her sister to “use the wicked words,” as a last-ditch effort to save herself. Fearful and reluctant. Suzanne mutters what is believed to be “the devil’s words” under her breath with increasing conviction, leading to swirling winds and chaos among the crowd. Simultaneously, Rowan nervously says the same words in the crowd of Mayfair women, eventually gaining confidence and intensity.

Image via AMC

Rowan kneels in the middle of the group, chanting and crying the words as her eyes turn white. Suzanne watches as fire consumes her small village. Lasher finally appears to Rowan, amazed at how much work she is putting into getting rid of him. “After years of hiding who you are, you’re finally uncovering your true self. Why would you forsake her?” Lasher asks. Rowan stands her ground and says that she can be herself without him. Despite the risks, she tells him she wants to follow through with what she set out to do. Lasher leaves and Rowan coughs up the necklace. Dolly Jean holds it up to all the women in the circle in the hopes of determining Lasher’s next person. She stops when she gets to Tessa as there seems to be a connection, and Rowan fears for her. Even though she tells her not to accept, Tessa puts on the necklace and is excited to learn she is Lasher’s choice. The Mayfair women congratulate Tessa as Rowan does her best to recover. She then starts to think that maybe she’s always been the problem and not him.

In Scotland, Lasher appears in the flames and forces Ciprien back with a flick of his hand. This causes Ciprien’s body in the interrogation room at the Talamasca to go limp. Lasher walks toward Suzanne and a necklace appears around her neck with a key. Is it the same one that Rowan coughed up? Either way, the necklace Ciprien was holding in the interrogation room to enter the memory disappears. Suzanne uses the key to unlock her cage and the healer tells a limp Ciprien that he must find his own way now out of the memory. In a mirror at the Mayfair house, Tessa holds the necklace and tries to summon Lasher. Shockingly, she turns to the message board from earlier that claimed the Mayfairs need to be stopped and writes that the Mayfairs are indeed creepy and have to be witches. Whose side is Tessa really on?

Suzanne watches in amazement as her village is overrun by flames. She asks if she is a witch, to which Lasher tells her that she is his witch and can have anything she desires. “And in return,” he hisses, “you are bound to fulfill an ancient prophecy.” Keith stands in the dark woods and meets Tessa, who connected with him online. She tries to flirt with him to get him to give her the heart, but Arlo comes to take her. Despite her efforts to recite the spell, Tessa’s screams indicate that the spell doesn't work.