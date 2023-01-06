Excitement is mounting for the premiere of Mayfair Witches on AMC and AMC+ this coming Sunday, once again bringing viewers into the world of acclaimed author Anne Rice. Ahead of the supernatural series' arrival, Collider can provide viewers with an exclusive clip from the first episode which introduces Alexandra Daddario's Rowan Fielding. A gifted neurosurgeon who will come to inherit the Mayfair dynasty, Rowan is shown in the clip at work helping to save a boy's life on the operating table, though she isn't entirely fond of her situation.

The video shows Rowan vehemently disagreeing with the head surgeon as they're operating on the boy. Her protestations are honored when they decided to flip the boy over as he begins to bleed, but her colleague is frustrated that she wasn't immediately taken seriously. Although Rowan is talented, it's clear she's not as well respected by the men over her. Her care for her patients allows her to ignore it though, and she's at least happy she could help save the boy's life, even if it meant relenting to someone who lacks her experience. She's driven to one day take her boss's job, so she can correct all of his mistakes. The clip closes with her offering some sage advice to her co-worker before calling it a day.

Rowan's office incident serves to establish who she is as a person before delving deeper into the supernatural elements of the series. As the series continues, she'll have to come to grips with the power she possesses as well as confront the sinister presence that has plagued the Mayfair family for generations. The first episode, titled "The Witching Hour," will introduce her to her supernatural abilities, but they'll quickly become a burden on her and the life she's built so far. Series creators Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford penned the episode with Michael Uppendahl directing. Other directors aboard the series include Haifaa Al-Mansour and Axelle Carolyn.

Image via AMC+

ELATED: New 'Mayfair Witches' Trailer Teases Dazzling Effects and Dangerous Drama

Also starring alongside The White Lotus alum Daddario are Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The rest of the cast features some talented names as well, including Midnight Mass's Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.

Mayfair Witches Is the Latest Massive Title to Be Adapted From Rice's Catalog

The eight-episode Rice adaptation will be the latest in a successful line of series based on the author's work. After AMC purchased the intellectual rights for 18 of Rice's novels, they've been especially hard at work to put her stories to good use. Most recently, they crafted a modern adaptation of Interview With the Vampire starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson which received widespread acclaim, especially for its leads. AMC looks to strike gold once again, tapping the talented Daddario to carry Mayfair Witches forward and once again bring Rice's work back to the forefront. This will likely be far from the end for the network who has previously indicated they want to adapt all of The Vampire Chronicles into movies and series at some point.

Mayfair Witches premieres on AMC, AMC+, and its linear networks BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WEtv on January 8. Check out the exclusive clip below.