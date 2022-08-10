A brand-new set of images for AMC's upcoming drama series television Mayfair Witches have just been released, giving us a look at the network's adaptation of the late Anne Rice's gothic novel series.

These new images come from The Television Critics Association, with the new images from the upcoming series showing many of the characters and series stars, including series lead Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as well as Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Harry Hamlin (Clash of the Titans), and Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie). The series sees Daddario play an up-and-coming neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding. She finds out that she belongs to a family of witches and is the heir, which leads to her developing new powers and faces off against Lasher, a mysterious being that has been haunting her family for generations. Hamlin is set to play Cortland Mayfair, the patriarch of the titular family while Chirisa is set to play the character Ciprien.

Mayfair Witches is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of books written by Anne Rice, with the first book, "The Witching Hour" released in 1990 with the series concluding in 1994. AMC acquired the rights to books back in 2020 along with fellow novel series from Rice, The Vampire Chronicles, with the Mayfair Witches getting the greenlight in December 2021. Both of the book series have TV adaptations in the works at AMC, with the first book of The Vampire Chronicles, Interview With the Vampire, set to premiere on both AMC and AMC+ later this year. This will mark the second time that this novel will be getting an adaptation after the highly-successful 1996 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, though this is the first time that it will be making the transition to a television series.

Esta Spalding will serve as a writer and executive producer alongside Michelle Ashford on the show. Anne Rice was also meant to serve as an executive producer before she passed away in December 2021. In her place, her son, Christopher, is set to take her place as executive producer on all of AMC's adaptations of his mother's work. Jeff Freilich and Mark Johnson will also serve as executive producers with Annie Rhodes being a co-producer. Directors of the series will include Michael Uppendahl, Haifaa Al-Mansour, and Axelle Carolyn.

Mayfair Witches does not currently have an official release date, though it is currently set to premiere sometime in late 2022.

