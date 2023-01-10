For anyone watching Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – which AMC and AMC+ premiered just last weekend – a crossover with its sister series Interview with the Vampire seems not only likely but inevitable. In both shows, viewers are transported across different moments in history and get to know creatures that are either immortal or may live for a long, long time, so they are bound to cross paths at some point. During the AMC panel at today’s Critics Association presentation, showrunner and executive producer Esta Spalding talked about the connection between both shows.

During the panel, Spalding let the cat out of the bag and revealed that a crossover is going to happen sooner rather than later. She stated there’s one character who appears in both series, and that she’s “waiting for somebody to figure” out who this character is. Her words were underscored by executive producer Mark Johnson, who also revealed that other connections may come in many different forms:

“I think if we continue you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense. [‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘Interview With the Vampire’ are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice’s — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows.”

What is the Connection Between Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire?

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches tells the story of a pediatric neurosurgeon named Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers she’s the heir of a long dynasty of witches. Much like the 1994 movie, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows a centuries-old vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) who decides to tell his life story to a journalist, including a period in which he met and fell in love with Lestat (Sam Reid).

As both titles suggest, the two series hail from the novels written by the late best-selling author Anne Rice. Even though the writer created an extensive dark universe that features more than 15 installments, Hollywood didn’t quite do it justice with the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise 90s movie, nor with 2002’s Queen of the Damned. The new slate of AMC series is a chance to dig deeper into that supernatural universe and tell an ambitious story that stretches across several centuries.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches debuts its second episode this Sunday, January 15.

