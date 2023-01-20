Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.

Johnson has a job that few could handle, as he is overseeing the creation of multiple TV series at once. He has to make sure every single thing is going according to plan—which includes being able to tell if the slate of Anne Rice series feels connected, while also being completely distinct from each other. During the interview, the executive producer told Collider's own Christina Radish what the core theme of the projects in development is and also discussed how they are approaching the potential spinoffs and crossovers:

“[W]e’re developing three other things, at the same time, all of them different. People ask me what these shows have in common, or what these books have in common, and I actually think it’s her characters, no matter how tortured or odd. Her vampires, unlike most vampires that we see all the time, are human beings. It’s not humans and vampires. There are human beings who happen to be vampires, and they all suffer from loss of love, lack of love, and lack of friendship. The idea that we all say, “Wouldn’t it be great to live forever?,” of course, that would be terrible. You’d fall in love with your partner, your parents would die, and you’d still be there, the same age. Some of the themes are the same. […] In 'Mayfair Witches,' there’s that whole middle section about the family and you go off to Haiti, and there’s a series in there. Is there a show to be made about Lasher [Jack Huston]? Is there a show to be made about the Fang Gang? There’s no book that is about the Talamasca, but I think there’s a great series about the Talamasca. Their job it is to monitor these extraordinary events and creatures, and not get involved, but to watch. So, I think the answer is yes, this will keep going.”

Mayfair Witches Showrunner Also Teased Possible Crossovers

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, both of whom developed and wrote Showtime’s Masters of Sex, developed Mayfair Witches for television. The cast of the series features Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jan Richards, Hannah Alline, and Harry Hamlin. In a recent panel, Spalding teased the crossover between Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire, and gave hints about how it's going to play out.

As the title makes clear, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is another adaptation that hails from the series of novels written by late best-selling author Anne Rice. The writer created an extensive Immortal Universe that features over fifteen novels, and it seems like AMC has plans to bring more of them to life in the upcoming years.

