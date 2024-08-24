The Big Picture Alexandra Daddario stars in Mayfair Witches as a neurosurgeon discovering her witch powers through an intense, dark journey.

The series showcases a compelling arc of female empowerment as Rowan embraces her magical gifts in New Orleans.

Mayfair Witches offers a visually stunning, supernatural narrative that weaves together love triangles, dangerous spirits, and the eerie charm of New Orleans.

New Orleans is brewing with magic, death, and witch hunts in Mayfair Witches. The AMC drama is a sinister good time, with a stylish flare for dramatics and spells. Alexandra Daddario stars in the series as a blossoming witch coming into her powers as she embraces her own independence. The series, based upon the Anne Rice book series Lives of the Mayfair Witches, carries the same haunted, southern charm Rice brings to all her works.

Mayfair Witches is one of many AMC series that have debuted on Netflix this week. For those who love the stylish and mega-popular American Horror Story: Coven, this new series is the perfect next watch. Both shows, in addition to embracing a similar aesthetic of Southern Gothic horror, are set in New Orleans and follow a coven of witches keeping an eye out for potential threats to their magic as all-out war threatens to brew.

What Is 'Mayfair Witches' About?

Alexandra Daddario stars as Rowan Fielding, a successful pediatric neurosurgeon with gifted abilities that strangely allow her to save just about any patient she operates on. When strange things start to happen after she becomes angry, Rowan accidentally injures one man and kills another, and discovers that she may have powers she never knew she had. Since she'd been adopted as a baby, Rowan ventures to New Orleans to track down her birth mother and seek answers about her true heritage as a Mayfair.

Harry Hamlin plays Rowan's mischievous uncle, Cortland Mayfair, who lives in an extravagant New Orleans home and would host wild parties when Rowan's mother was young. Jack Huston plays the powerful spirit, Lasher, who has been linked to generations of Mayfair women since the days of the witch trials. Aiding the witches in their powers, Lasher is controlling and jealous, which makes things complicated after he introduces himself to Rowan. When empath and undercover Talamasca agent Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) also enters Rowan's life, Lasher plays dangerous games with the two of them as anti-witch sentiment grows in New Orleans.

Alexandra Daddario Comes Into Her Power in 'Mayfair Witches'

An untrained witch is dangerous, something Daddario's character Rowan comes to realize in terrifying fashion. In American Horror Story: Coven, Taissa Farmiga's character, Zoe, discovers the extent of her power in the worst possible way. While being sexually intimate with her boyfriend for the first time, she kills him with her powers, learning she comes from a long line of witches in the process. The death scene is shocking, starting the iconic season off with a bang. Mayfair Witches also has a jarring inciting incident, when Rowan snaps after being belittled by a chief surgeon at work and inadvertently uses her powers to give him an aneurysm.

Thanks to close-up shots traveling through the brain, the rupture of blood and vessels elevates the show's horror. Interspersing it with Daddario's striking blue eyes makes it a highly addictive rush to start the series. Rowan is unlike any of the other roles the actress has played before, and her blue eyes are a crucial aspect of her character — especially since her birth mother, played by Annabeth Gish, shares the same striking blue eyes. As Rowan's powers grow, she purposefully kills another sexist man with an aneurysm after he disrespects her. Rowan's anger is fiery, showcasing a darker, harsher side to Daddario's acting that she didn't get to harness in series like The White Lotus and True Detective.

Mayfair Witches offers this clever juxtaposition between Rowan healing as a profession, operating to fix people's bodies every day, and her uncontrollable power causing death. Daddario plays her character's inner conflict and turmoil with ease, as Rowan fights what she is capable of but is unable to deny her true nature. Eventually, the series shifts into a message of female empowerment, as the women and fellow witches she meets in New Orleans teach her not to be afraid of her gifts, but to embrace them.

'Mayfair Witches' Has a Dangerous Love Triangle Between Magical Beings

Daddario has no shortage of steamy scenes in Mayfair Witches, given that she's playing a sexually liberated woman who knows what she wants. As Rowan begins to learn of her powers, Lasher becomes an important force in her life that blurs lust with love and safety with danger. Huston invigorates the series as an undying spirit who has haunted and helped the Mayfair women for centuries. In the beginning, Lasher is practically Rowan's power, and it all comes through a magical necklace that's been passed down through the Mayfair family since the first witch. Daddario and Huston's chemistry is palpable from the characters' first collision at a festival, with Huston's playfulness the perfect foil to Daddario's seriousness. Their meeting has a mystical quality, and the scene embraces beautiful hues of neon lighting that add to the enchanting, Southern Gothic aesthetic.

Lasher also happens to be dangerous, especially in the love department, after Rowan forges a similarly strong bond with a Talamasca agent who is sent to monitor her. Ciprien and Rowan's connection turns to love, which leads to one of the most exciting episodes of Season 1. Episode 5, "The Thrall," is like a wild fever dream, and the series fully embraces its fantasy-oriented nature with stunning visuals, time travel, and gore all at once. As Rowan's deranged, controlling aunt, Carlotta Mayfair (Beth Grant), attempts to kill Rowan upon her arrival in New Orleans, all hell breaks loose, literally, as she starts a fire in the Mayfair home. Ciprien comes to her rescue, which causes Lasher's jealousy to grow, and the powerful entity turns the home into a funhouse of horror.

The episode becomes a standalone, haunted house horror installment, with shifting rooms, tortured ghosts trapped inside the home, and creepy jump scares. Rowan and an injured Ciprien become stuck in a different timeline inside the home, repeating their day over and over while the wounds he's sustained only worsen. Rowan bargains with Lasher to let Ciprien go, and they then go on an adventure of their own, dressed in 1920s garb. Mayfair Witches' costume department excels here, as Daddario wears a beautiful white flapper dress and Lasher dons an old elegant suit that creates a nostalgic aesthetic within the mansion, which offers a similar backdrop to the equally beautiful mansion in American Horror Story: Coven. The episode renders the love triangle between Rowan, Lasher, and Ciprien all the more agonizing, nailing the bad boy versus good guy plot arc often in romances.

New Orleans Is Its Own Character in 'Mayfair Witches'

When Rowan makes the journey from San Francisco to New Orleans, she is welcomed into a blossoming coven and is discovered to be its one true leader. In its third episode, Mayfair Witches offers a particularly whirlwind, electrifying aesthetic that makes its style its own, putting the nightlife of New Orleans on full display. With sparkling lights, masks, and the New Orleans townspeople dressed in skeletal outfits, it’s a daring, visual extravaganza as Rowan meets Lasher for the first time. The cinematography for the series is reminiscent of Coven as it plays with angles, films via birds-eye-view shots, or even turns the camera upside down to symbolize the hell Rowan finds herself in while on the Mayfair property.

While the first few episodes of Mayfair Witches may feel a bit slow-moving, as it has to do a fair bit of exposition to set up the new world Rowan is entering, the second half of Season 1 kicks it into high gear with a better plotline. As the women in Rowan's coven forge a bond with one another, a group of witch-hating Southerners grows, having backwoods meetings and dirty dealings in abandoned buildings. The sweaty, sweltering heat of the South adds to the growing tension between the two groups as they plot to bring each other down. Alongside eerie flashbacks to witch trials centuries ago with an important Mayfair ancestor, Suzanne (Hannah Alline), the series creates an intriguing full-circle moment, prefacing that the past is about to repeat itself. Now that it's been renewed for another installment, the second season is adding more star power with Thora Birch and Ted Levine. In the meantime, spooky season is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to get in the mood with Mayfair Witches.

Mayfair Witches is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

