Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, the supernatural drama created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, ends its first season with a surreal fever dream of an episode, in which the prophecy that was teased throughout is finally fulfilled. Throughout Season 1, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) navigated a romance with Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) as she also grew more and more connected to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). Even as Rowan and Ciprien seemed to be falling for each other, it was unclear how much their relationship was caused by Lasher's manipulation. The end of Season 1 leaves Rowan and Ciprien's relationship up in the air, but one thing is clear: Season 2 will see a new Rowan, who's embracing her power and her connection to Lasher now that he's been reborn into the world. Mayfair Witches Season 1 is also about Rowan discovering her biological family, as the finale brings up major revelations about Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin) and Deirdre Mayfair (Annabeth Gish), which change Cortland's relationship with both Rowan and his daughter Jojo Mayfair (Jen Richards).

Who Is the Father of Rowan’s Baby in ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 1?

Image via AMC

One of the confusing parts of the Mayfair Witches Season 1 finale is the question of exactly who fathered Rowan’s baby. Both Lasher and Rowan tell Ciprien that it’s his, but it makes sense to wonder if this is true or just a tactic to keep Ciprien from wanting to harm the baby. The baby's paternity isn't totally clear, since Rowan did have sex with Lasher, who then accelerates her pregnancy. In an interview with Variety, co-creator Esta Spalding explains that Ciprien really is the father and the baby was conceived in Mayfair Witches Episode 5. However, Lasher was ultimately the one behind the conception. As Spalding clarifies, “The way we have built the structure of the story, Lasher is orchestrating all of this, including trapping Rowan and Cip in that house together in Episode 5 so she can get pregnant.” It seems that Lasher does not have the ability to personally conceive the baby that will serve as his vessel.

Cortland Mayfair Is Revealed To Be Rowan’s Father in ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 1

Image via AMC

Speaking of paternity, one of the most important plot points of the Mayfair Witches Season 1 finale is the reveal that Cortland is Rowan’s father. At the beginning of the season, Cortland is shown picking a young man to seduce Deirdre at a masquerade ball and conceive her child. This already seemed creepy, but the finale reveals Cortland’s actions are much worse than previously thought. When Ciprien touches a mask from that fateful masquerade ball, his powers reveal that Cortland put on the young man’s mask so that he himself could impregnate Deirdre, leading to Rowan's conception In the lore of the show, the incestuous Mayfair relationships are an important part of maintaining their power. Rowan is such a powerful witch because of the purity of her Mayfair blood.

Cortland obviously thinks that because he helped bring about the prophecy that allowed Lasher to be reborn, he would be rewarded with incredible power. This is partially true. When Rowan attempts to kill him, it’s revealed that the deal he made with Lasher worked and Cortland is now immortal. However, what he didn’t count on was how powerful he made Rowan in the process — and how favored she is by Lasher. When she can’t kill Cortland, she simply turns him to stone instead. In her final moment of the episode, Rowan tells Ciprien, “You can’t control me.” Then, lightning almost hits Ciprien. It’s clear that although Cortland orchestrated much of the prophecy, Rowan is the one who’s truly gained Lasher’s power.

Rowan Experiences Important Visions in the ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 1 Finale

Rowan spends the bulk of the Mayfair Witches Season 1 finale unconscious and experiencing visions of the Mayfair family line. Lasher tells her, “Follow the path of your ancestors to the end.” Then, her visions take her on a journey through time. This is where the show gives glimpses of the many deceased Mayfairs who are described in detail in The Witching Hour by Anne Rice. The most prominent is Suzanne Mayfair (Hannah Alline), the first Mayfair witch and a midwife who helps Rowan through her labor.

Rowan also recognizes Antha Mayfair before getting to speak to her mother, Deirdre, who explains to her that Lasher will be reborn as Rowan’s child. The episode also gives us glimpses of Deborah Mayfair and Julien Mayfair. Deborah is Suzanne’s daughter and the first Mayfair witch to summon Lasher, while Julien, one of the only men to ever be the primary Mayfair witch, is Cortland’s father. Audiences will see more of the character later now that Ted Levine has been cast to play Julien in Mayfair Witches Season 2.

The Mayfair Witches Season 1 finale leaves viewers with a lot of questions. The biggest one is if Rowan and Ciprien’s relationship can ever recover. On a related note, the question of what Ciprien’s intentions are with the baby looms. He seems determined to separate Rowan from the baby, but will he eventually feel any attachment to his own child? It’s also not clear how many of Rowan’s actions in the finale are a result of Lasher’s influence over her. Will Season 2 show us a new Rowan who embraces the pursuit of power, or will she try to push Lasher away? For answers to these questions, viewers will have to wait until 2025 when Mayfair Witches returns for Season 2.

Mayfair Witches Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

