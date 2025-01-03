The masterfully gothic AMC series Mayfair Witches is gearing up for its second season, and while the television adaption of the Anne Rice novel isn't fully accurate to the source material, Season 1 is still a stunningly dark and twisted adventure. Mayfair Witches is set in New Orleans, the American hub for all things paranormal, and follows the life of an unsuspecting witch named Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario). When Rowan discovers her family lineage links her to a shapeshifting demon named Lasher (Jack Huston), who has been attached to her family for generations, her entire life changes. Need to refresh your memory about the events of Mayfair Witches Season 1? Let's recap all the horror and excitement!

'Mayfair Witches' Season 1 Reveals Rowan's Complicated Upbringing

Image via AMC+

The first season introduces us to Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon living in San Francisco and a tough cookie with a complicated family life. She's a workaholic who prefers casual hookups to actual intimacy, her adopted mother Elena (Erica Gimpel) is dying, and the grief is overwhelming. In the aftermath of Elena's death, Rowan is forced to confront her origins, including the mystery of her biological mother. While Elena previously told Rowan that hers was a closed adoption, Rowan later learns things aren't all they appear to be.

Around the same time, Rowan begins displaying powers, with a more sinister side to her gift revealed in a confrontation with her boss, whom she accidentally gives an aneurysm. It seems that Rowan both fears and embraces her powers, foreshadowing a darker side to the character. After Elena's death, Rowan becomes determined to figure out the true origin of her powers. It's also revealed that before Elena died, she contacted a mysterious organization named the Talamasca, which has a history of tracking down people with paranormal gifts, and told them about Rowan's existence.

Rowan Meets Her Family and the Talamasca in 'Mayfair Witches' Season 1

Image via AMC+

As the season continues, we're also introduced to Rowan's biological mother, Deirdre (Cameron Inman), first as a teenager and then as an older woman (Annabeth Gish). Deirdre grew up in the Mayfair mansion in New Orleans and was raised by her aunt Carlotta (Beth Grant), who forbids her from interacting with the demonic entity known as Lasher. Unfortunately for Deirdre, she is enchanted by Lasher, falling victim to his manipulative promises of power and claims that he can free her from her aunt's control. On one fateful night, Deirdre sneaks off to a party at her uncle Cortland's (Harry Hamlin) house, where she sleeps with a partygoer and ends up pregnant. After Rowan is born, Carlotta hands her off to Elena, who is also revealed to be a Mayfair cousin, while telling Deirdre her baby had died. When we find Deirdre in modern-day, she has fallen into an invalid state in the years since Rowan's birth, with Carlotta drugging her to keep her away from Lasher's influence. However, Rowan's arrival in New Orleans upsets this balance, as Lasher finds Rowan and uses her to wake up Deirdre.

As an excited Deirdre goes to meet Rowan at a hotel, she is unexpectedly murdered in the elevator before they can reunite. At her mother's funeral, Rowan is introduced to hundreds of members of the Mayfair family, whom she is meeting for the first time — including Cortland and his daughter Jojo (Jen Richards), Cortland's Dolly Jean (Charlayne Woodward), and Rowan's cousin Tessa (Madison Wolfe). Some of the Mayfairs are revealed to have magical powers, thanks to the family's connection to Lasher. After Rowan is named the Mayfairs' designee, she is the only family member who can directly communicate with Lasher, though she's reluctant to do so in the beginning.

The only support Rowan receives outside the Mayfair family is through the Talamasca and her relationship with the man assigned to her case, Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa), who has a unique ability to see the memories of an object by touching it. Sip serves as both a source of genuine support for Rowan — unlike the Mayfairs, whose motivations are questionable — and a potential romantic interest. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Carlotta does all she can to sever the link between Lasher and Rowan.

'Mayfair Witches' Season 1 Reveals Lasher's Sinister Motivations

Season 1 also delivers flashbacks to the first-ever Mayfair witch, Suzanne (Hannah Alline), who lived in Donnelaith, Scotland in the 1600s and was a talented healer. The flashbacks are intertwined throughout Rowan's present-day story and showcase Suzanne's powers, along with her first interactions with Lasher. After almost being burned as a witch, Suzanne calls upon Lasher, who does her bidding and kills the townspeople in retaliation. This is when we learn Rowan's bloodline is intertwined with a powerful prophecy, one that proclaims the thirteenth witch in the Mayfair bloodline will serve as a door for Lasher to be reborn into the physical realm.

Lasher, a mysterious figure himself, has been appearing in Rowan's dreams, attempting to seduce and manipulate her as well as ensuring she depends on him for information about her family. However, Rowan wants to sever ties with Lasher and participates in a ceremony to transfer his connection to another member of the family. Tessa appears to be chosen, but Rowan seems conflicted about what she really wants from Lasher. While Rowan seeks to escape her responsibilities as the Mayfair designee, she appears to be as enamored with Lasher as every other Mayfair witch before her. Their relationship is complicated further by Rowan's growing feelings for Ciprien. Everything with Lasher comes to a head when a group of local witch hunters kidnap and kill Tessa, and Rowan uses Lasher to avenge her cousin's death. This is the turning point when all of Lasher's manipulation pays off and Rowan gives in to her darker tendencies hinted at the beginning of the series. During the witch hunter saga, Rowan reveals her pregnancy, and it's initially assumed to be Ciprien's baby.

After Rowan calls upon Lasher to avenge Tessa, a new bond is formed between them. She has a rapid pregnancy and by the end of the season, gives birth to Lasher's physical incarnation into an infant. Her destiny as the thirteenth witch is fulfilled, while Ciprien discovers that his boss at the Talamasca, Albrecht (Dennis Boutsikaris), has been working with Cortland to ensure Lasher is reincarnated as Rowan's baby. The series ends with a darker, powerful Rowan using her abilities to turn Cortland into a statue after it's revealed that Cortland raped Deirdre and is, in fact, her biological father. The trailer for Season 2 hints at the complications of Lasher's rebirth and even suggests Rowan may be forced to kill him. Considering Rowan's complex affections for Lasher, there will be no shortage of thrills as she faces off with the Mayfair family's greatest asset. Either way, the repercussions of Rowan's decision to give in to the darkness are sure to make for an exciting second season.

The first season of Mayfair Witches is available to stream on AMC+ and Netflix in the U.S. Season 2 premieres January 5 on AMC.

Your changes have been saved Mayfair Witches Release Date January 7, 2023 Creator Esta Spalding Cast Alexandra Daddario , Tongayi Chirisa , Jack Huston , Harry Hamlin , Hannah Alline , Beth Grant Annabeth Gish , Ravi Naidu , Jen Richards , Ian Hoch , Geraldine Singer , Emma Rose Smith , Charlayne Woodard , Suleka Mathew , Deneen Tyler , Melissa Chambers , Nadine Lewington , Jay Howard Thames , Keyara Milliner , Dennis Boutsikaris , Madison Wolfe , Leslie Castay , Erica Gimpel , Tobias Jelinek , Cameron Inman , Billy Slaughter , Jim Gleason , Robert Aberdeen , Joshua Mikel , Jessie Terrebonne , Chris Coy Main Genre Drama Franchise Immortal Universe Cinematographer Joseph E. Gallagher, Evans Brown Creator(s) Esta Spalding , Michelle Ashford Distributor AMC+ Main Characters Rowan Fielding, Lasher, Ciprien, Cortland Mayfair, Carlotta, Jojo, Suzanne, Millie Mayfair Producer Esta Spalding Production Company AMC Studios, Gran Via Productions Sfx Supervisor Matt Kutcher Story By Anne Rice Writers Michelle Ashford , Esta Spalding Expand

