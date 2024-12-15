Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Mayfair Witches next year, TVLine has shared a first-look image of the new character joining Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. Superstore alum Ben Feldman — also known for his roles in Drop Dead Diva, Mad Men, Silicon Valley, and As Above, So Below — can next be seen starring as Sam "Lark" Larkin in AMC's supernatural drama series, set to premiere its second season on January 5, 2025.

The announcement of Feldman's involvement in the second season of Mayfair Witches came out earlier this year. He has joined the cast in a series regular role, playing geneticist and Rowan Fielding's (played by Alexandra Daddario) former boyfriend, Sam "Lark" Larkin. While Rowan has encountered plenty of beings (supernatural ones included) in the first season of Mayfair Witches, Lark appears to be someone from Rowan's different and relatively "normal" life. Introducing his character, who is just a normal human being, the actor told Entertainment Weekly:

"He's an ex-boyfriend, and he runs a genetics company. He's from her world scientifically, but he's from a different era in her life — when she was a normal person. For a good portion of the season, she's just strange to him. She's always in the middle of something really weird when he shows up for a date."

What To Expect in ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 2?

Image via TV Line

Mayfair Witches Season 2 will pick up after the events of the Season 1 finale, wherein Rowan allowed Lasher (Jack Huston) to be reborn through her womb, giving a new life to the dark and shape-shifting entity. The pregnancy just happened to be on top of all the discoveries Rowan had during Season 1, including — of course — finding out she's actually an heiress to a dynasty of witches. Season 2, however, doesn't seem to be looking good for Rowan either, as the newly reborn Lasher may (or may not) make her already complicated life easier.

Mayfair Witches is created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, based on Rice's trilogy of novels Lives of the Mayfair Witches. In addition to Daddario and Lasher, the second season will also see the return of Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as the Mayfair patriarch Cortland Mayfair. Joining Feldman as Mayfair Witches newcomers are Ted Levine (Silence of the Lambs) as Julien Mayfair, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction) as Moira Mayfair, and Thora Birch (American Beauty) as Gifford Mayfair.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 premieres on AMC on January 5. Season 1 of Mayfair Witches is streaming now on Netflix.

