Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Mayfair Witches Season 2.

Mayfair Witches' latest episode, “Ten of Swords,” has delivered the AMC drama's scariest scene yet, as Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin) finds himself trapped in a strange room with his late father, Julien (Ted Levine). In the grisly climax of this plotline, the show truly lives up to its potential for real horror while playing on the uncertainty of whether this is a nightmare Cortland is having while trapped in a coma-like state. However, the end reveal that Julien is real — even if he doesn't exist on the mortal plane — and aware of what Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) is doing hits even harder because of the scares leading up to it. One horrific scene in particular, as well as the promise of more Julien to come, are good signs that Mayfair Witches Season 2 is set to be full of terrifying thrills.

This ‘Mayfair Witches’ Scene Reveals a New Side of Cortland

"Ten of Swords" deepens Cortland’s character by showing his vulnerable side, as he immediately slips into the role of a literal servant around his father while trapped with him. It feels like an unnatural force is compelling him to act this way, but there's also a sense that this was basically the dynamic between Cortland and Julien had when the Mayfair patriarch was alive. The staging of the episode even subtly plays up their dynamic, using an uneven table to make Julien tower over Cortland.

It's not that Cortland is sympathetic — he's still the manipulative monster who assaulted his own niece, Deirdre Mayfair (Annabeth Gish). But, by making Cortland such a pathetic victim in this sequence, the show conveys how great the danger to come truly is. Cortland's humbling in this episode sets the stage for him to have a different, more nuanced role in Season 2.