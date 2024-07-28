The Big Picture Harry Hamlin and Alexandra Daddario tease Cortland's fate in Season 2 of Mayfair Witches at San Diego Comic Con.

Season 1 of Mayfair Witches received mixed reviews, and Season 2 is expected to air in early 2025.

Ted Levine joins the cast of Season 2 as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's father, promising an interesting dynamic.

The cast of Annie Rice’s Mayfair Witches have teased Cortland Mayfair’s (Harry Hamlin) fate in the show’s upcoming second season. Alongside fellow cast member Alexandra Daddario, Hamlin spoke to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio at the San Diego Comic Con, hinting as to what fans can expect for the reigning patriarch of the Mayfair dynasty in Season 2. Mayfair Witches adapts author Rice’s trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which debuted its first entry in 1990. The show follows renowned neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Daddario) as she discovers that she is the heiress to the Mayfair dynasty: a line of incredibly powerful witches that has been haunted by an evil spirit for generations.

Season 1 of Mayfair Witches first aired on January 8, 2023, and is available to stream on AMC+ in the USA, and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Earlier this July, it was announced that Mayfair Witches will also be available to stream on Netflix this August, along with fellow Annie Rice adaptation Interview With the Vampire and a further 11 shows. The shows will not be leaving AMC+, and will land on Netflix August 19, 2024. The season received mixed audience and critical reviews, landing at a Tomatometer score of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 is expected to air in early 2025. Following Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches is the second entry in AMC’s ‘Immortal Universe’, which centers around Rice’s novels.

What do Harry Hamlin and Alexandra Daddario Have to Say About Cortland’s Future?

Speaking with Nemiroff, the pair considered Mayfair Witches’ dramatic conclusion, which saw Cortland solidified in stone by Rowan. When asked whether Cortland will remain in his rocky tomb, Hamlin replied, ‘No, as much as he might have liked that,’ with Daddario adding, ‘AMC would never pay for that’. Hamlin went on to divulge a little more about what we can expect from Cortland and what he might face in Season 2, saying, ‘I find my way out and then a lot of very, very weird things happen to Cortland’.

Hamlin continued, discussing ‘My father is a new cast member, Ted Levine who was Buffalo Bill in Silence of The Lambs and is an extraordinary actor. Many amazing things happen between him and me and our dynamic is extraordinary. I mean, watch out because it's crazy’. It was announced in February of this year that Levine would be joining the cast of Season 2 as a recurring guest star playing Julien Mayfair, Cortland’s father.

Mayfair Witches is available to stream on AMC+ in the US and iPlayer in the UK. Stay tuned at Collider for more news from San Diego Comic Con.

