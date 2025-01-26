AMC's Immortal Universe just keeps getting bigger and bolder, with the upcoming series The Talamasca set to air sometime this year and already boasting previous connections to other shows. Just last week, Mayfair Witches Season 2 dropped its third episode, “Cover the Mirrors,” which sees a surprise cameo from someone who Interview with the Vampire fans may remember seeing before. These two shows, while adapted from different book series by the late Anne Rice, are becoming increasingly intertwined, so crossovers are bound to happen at some point. This cameo ushers something new into AMC's ever-expanding Immortal Universe — but which character from Interview with the Vampire appears in Mayfair Witches, and why is he so important?

The Vampire Felix Makes a Surprise Cameo in ‘Mayfair Witches’

Image via AMC

“Cover the Mirrors” opens with Lasher (Jack Huston) wandering around New Orleans in the dead of the night as he still hasn’t recovered any of his memory, with no clue about his powerful abilities and why he has a certain urge to kill. While out, he is greeted by a strange fellow who turns out to be a vampire. But this isn't just any random vampire — it’s Felix (Gabriel Freilich), who made his first-ever appearance in Interview with the Vampire’s Season 2 finale, where he is revealed as a new fledgling of Lestat (Sam Reid). In the episode, Felix also serves as a ratcatcher for Lestat, who, at the time, is living in a dilapidated house while practicing for his upcoming music tour. Though Felix’s screentime in Interview with the Vampire is short, as Lestat sends him away while reuniting with Louis (Jacob Anderson), he leaves enough of an impression to make him easily identifiable when he shows up again in Mayfair Witches.

In the episode, Felix subtly mentions his powerful maker to Lasher, specifically the fact that Lestat was the one who taught him how to hunt and kill — even if he doesn't refer to Lestat by name. Given that vampires consider themselves as being above the rules of human society, Felix is the one who encourages Lasher to embrace his killer instincts after immediately recognizing him as something more than human. From that point on, Lasher seems less inclined to question who he is and more inclined to lean into his urges where the Mayfairs are concerned. Felix’s appearance is short, but still manages to spur the bigger question of when and how other and bigger characters from these two shows will interact when the time comes.

This ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and ‘Mayfair Witches’ Crossover Is Bigger Than You Think

Image via AMC

As for how the cameo came to be, Esta Spalding, showrunner of Mayfair Witches, revealed to TV Insider that they “wanted a vampire who was in New Orleans," as well as “somebody who connected to Interview and carried some of the mythology.” Felix’s appearance in the show is not just a mere Easter egg; as Spalding mentions, it’s “somebody bringing Lestat’s worldview into our show and trying it out with Lasher.” Moreover, Felix’s appearance is important the Immortal Universe because it indicates that the two series are slowly crossing over on a bigger level. Felix and Lasher's meeting even takes place on the bench where Louis and Lestat used to sit together for many years during Interview with the Vampire's story. Though not as significant for others, this little detail adds a rather bittersweet touch to the crossover — knowing that Louis and Lestat have lived different and separate lives since then.

Thanks to this scene, larger crossovers within the Immortal Universe have now become likely. While Felix's brief appearance may not affect Interview with the Vampire or Mayfair Witches' bigger stories moving forward, it serves the purpose of building a deeper relationship between the two shows. Fans of the books already know that Lestat and Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) have a complicated relationship, for instance, with an interesting history that plays out across Rice's books — one which also happens to intertwine with their respective lovers. For now, it's unclear when and how the two series will collide in the future, but this blink-and-you-miss-it moment certainly sets up the potential for more crossovers to come.

Mayfair Witches is available to stream on AMC+, with new episodes premiering Sundays.

WATCH ON AMC