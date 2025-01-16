Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches returned for its sophomore season back on January 5. The second season has been highly anticipated since the trailer dropped at San Diego Comic Con last year. Now, Collider can unveil an exclusive clip for the season’s third episode “Cover the Mirrors.” In the sneak peek, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) admonishes Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin) for promising the family they'll meet Lasher (Jack Huston), a spirit tied to the Mayfair family. The problem being Lasher is also hunting down Mayfair witches/family members, the most recent being Thora Birch's Gifford Mayfair. The sneak peek concludes with Rowan explaining to Cortland that he just needs to "stick to the script," to which he replies, "you're the boss."

How Likely Is an ‘Interview With the Vampire’ and ‘Mayfair Witches’ Crossover Event?

The possibility of a crossover with AMC’s other successful Anne Rice adaptation, Interview With the Vampire has been talked about time and again. Tongayi Chirisa, who plays Ciprien Grieve, spoke with ScreenRant, and explained what opens the door for a crossover. “Certain events [from Interview with the Vampire] are mentioned in Mayfair Witches, one of which could be the next mission that Cip needs to go investigate.” Chirisa explains. “He may have to pop in and settle some issues with the vampires — I'm just saying. I don't know, but it seems like we're heading that way."

It was confirmed last summer that Interview With the Vampire was officially renewed for Season 3, but news beyond that has yet to come. It's unclear if that means there will be a crossover, if that will happen in this ongoing season of Mayfair Witches, or if fans of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe will have to wait just that much longer to see characters from both shows share the screen. We also learned last summer that another addition, Anne Rice’s The Talamasca, was greenlit by AMC Networks. The Talamasca surround a secret society monitoring the paranormal and supernatural within the Immortal Universe. Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern, Nicholas Denton, and William Fichtner will all star in the upcoming horror series. The show began filming last year and is slated to be released sometime this year. Could it be that fans may have to wait all the way until The Talamasca to see the crossover? Only time will tell.

You can catch up on past episodes of Mayfair Witches now on AMC+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates and check out Collider's exclusive clip above.

