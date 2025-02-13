Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) and her father, Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin) are uneasy allies in the hunt for a demon in Collider's exclusive sneak peek from this week's Mayfair Witches. They're leaving the series' normal New Orleans milieu for Scotland as they track down the renegade Lasher (Jack Huston). "Michaelmas," the sixth episode of the series' second season, will premiere on AMC at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 16, and stream on AMC+ the next day.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Rowan, Cortland, and Rowan's cousin Moira (Alyssa Jirrels) are on a train in Scotland, attempting to track down Lasher, the malevolent entity that had formerly been bound to Rowan. En route, they get some bad news; the Mayfair home in New Orleans continues to fall apart without Lasher's presence. This is especially bad news, given that Mayfair clan members Jojo (Jen Richards) and Daphne (Olive Abercrombie) are magically trapped inside it. However, Rowan is confident that they'll find Lasher in time, despite the machinations of Cortland's long-dead father, Julien (Ted Levine). The three seekers have a fraught relationship: Rowan turned Cortland to stone in the Season 1 finale after learning he had her mother killed, and Moira blames Rowan for her sister Tessa's death at the hands of an anti-witch cult last season. Will they put the past aside to save the Mayfair home? You'll have to tune in Sunday night to find out.

What Is 'Mayfair Witches' About?

Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, the series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a woman who begins to exhibit supernatural powers, eventually leading her to discover that she's part of a storied family of witches. Meanwhile, she crosses paths with Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa), an empathic agent of the Talamasca, an ancient organization that monitors supernatural entities. Over the course of the first season, Rowan learns her true origins and connection to the manipulative Lasher, only to give birth to him via magical pregnancy in the finale. In the second season, Lasher quickly grows to adulthood and then begins killing off the Mayfair clan before being spirited off to Scotland by the Talamasca. Meanwhile, Rowan is trying to determine Lasher's origins with the help of her old flame, Sam Larkin (Ben Feldman).

Mayfair Witches is part of a larger shared universe with AMC's other adaptation of Rice's work, Interview with the Vampire; the vampire Felix (Gabriel Freilich), a regular on Interview With the Vampire, turned up on Mayfair Witches earlier this season. A third series, The Talamasca, which will focus on the titular ancient order of chroniclers of the supernatural, is now in production.

"Michaelmas" will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, and stream on AMC+ the next day. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new sneak peek above.