Lasher (Jack Huston) is on the hunt for Mayfair women in Season 2 of the supernatural thriller, and unfortunately, so far, no one has been able to stop him. In “Ten of Swords,” the most recent episode of Mayfair Witches, Lasher's latest victim was Gifford Mayfair, portrayed by Thora Birch, who had already been doomed in Lasher (1993), the second book of Anne Rice’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. Despite not having any magical powers, Gifford is quite the personality, according to Birch, who described her character to TV Insider as “prominent” and one of the wealthy members of the family.

The actress, popularly known for playing Dani in Hocus Pocus, further broke down her Mayfair Witches role by saying:

“She’s definitely going through a weird phase. She’s becoming a little bit more reclusive. We get the sense that she’s not exactly getting along with her husband too well and has kind of just been hiding out in her beach house. And she’s getting deeper and deeper pulled into reading the tarot, which is her obsession. But she’s sensing this impending doom, and she’s uncertain as to what it is, if it’s specific to her or just a threat to her family.”

Besides, even without being a witch, Gifford knows something terrible is coming for her, and then Lasher happens. Explaining the situation, Birch said:

“She encounters Lasher, and it becomes unclear as to who’s seducing who. But that does happen. And then, yeah, she’s got a little bit of a wild ride from there. But she’s a fun character. She fits in with the Mayfair witches, but she’s a little bit of an oddball as well.

Gifford Mayfair Just Has the Mayfair Blood

Close

Gifford is aware that she has no powers compared to some of the other Mayfair women, including Rowan (Alexandra Daddario). Instead of dwelling on that, she focused on tarot, which she learned by “going to a number of tarot readers” at first before getting deeper on her own, as revealed by Birch. The actress then added:

“It’s like keep doing it until you hear what you want to hear. She’s not getting anything that she wants to hear, so she gets the same message. And just as a Mayfair herself, she’s a little bit more susceptible [to supernatural powers], or at least she keeps convincing herself of that. So she wants to be able to play in that space. But as far as any actual supernatural powers, no, she doesn’t [have any]. She just has the Mayfair blood.

Mayfair Witches Season 2, Episode 2, aired on Sunday, January 12 on AMC.