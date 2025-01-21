Sunday's episode of Mayfair Witches had a surprise for fans of the whole of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. One of the guest stars for the latest episode included Gabriel Freilich as Felix. If he looked familiar, that's because fans had already met him in the Season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire. In this week's epsidode, Felix crossed paths with Lasher (Jack Huston), a spirit that's been hunting down the Mayfair witches and is tied to the family. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Esta Spalding, she breaks down Felix role saying, "We saw him as a student of Lestat, and now we’re seeing him trying to teach Lasher a little bit."

This initial crossover comes as the Immortal Universe continues to expand with Anne Rice's Talamasca also in development. Spalding explains that before this, she and Interview With the Vampire showrunner, Rolin Jones, were “figuring out what the individual worlds were." The dam has seemingly broken now with Felix's appearance in the latest episode of Mayfair Witches, as Spalding hopes crossovers will "happen more and more as the shows go on — you know, fingers crossed."

How Soon Could We See Rowan and Lestat in the Same Room?