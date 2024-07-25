The Big Picture San Diego Comic-Con spotlighted Mayfair Witches with a building-sized poster in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Fans will have to wait until 2025 for the second season of the series, which is currently filming in Ireland.

AMC's Immortal Universe expands with Mayfair Witches, following the success of Interview with the Vampire.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is casting a spell over San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter as San Diego Comic-Con kicks off its long weekend of events. The side of Lou & Mickey’s, a steakhouse in the heart of the city, is dressed from top to bottom in a wall covering that features Alexandra Daddario’s character from the AMC series. In her hands, Rowan (Daddario) holds a burning flame with its soaring embers lighting up the dark space around her head. Dressing up for the special occasion, the character is feeling glamorous in a bejeweled skin-toned dress with a dark lip to match.

Although she’s defying gravity and soaring over the streets of San Diego now, those waiting to uncover the next chapter in the story of Rowan Fielding’s life in Mayfair Witches will need to wait quite a bit longer. Even before the credits rolled on its first season back in February 2023, the series received the go-ahead to start production on the next set of episodes. Unfortunately, we won’t see those conjured up onto our screens until 2025, putting a solid two years between the first and second seasons. The most recent update on the sophomore installment came to fans back in June when it was revealed that Season 2 was nearly finished with filming abroad in Ireland. From here, it’s only a matter of time before we start to hit more concrete milestones like a proper release date and promotional materials.

The first season of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches debuted on AMC in January 2023, marking the second title in the network’s Immortal Universe, following the series version of Interview with the Vampire. Starring Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, the series stays close to the books that came before it from legendary author Anne Rice and follows the neurosurgeon through the biggest discovery of her life after she discovers she’s the next in line to step into a centuries-old power at the head of a coven. But it isn’t all fun and witchcraft as Rowan also comes to find that she’ll need to deal with a sinister entity that has been plaguing the family for decades. Starring alongside The White Lotus alum, Season 1 also featured performances from Harry Hamlin (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Tongayi Chirisa (Trees of Peace) and Jack Huston (House of Gucci).

The Immortal Universe’s Hold On AMC

From The Walking Dead to Breaking Bad, AMC hasn’t done too badly for itself when it comes to moving shows into franchise territory. The network’s latest embarking taps into the beloved books penned by the late, great Rice, who is known around the world for her supernatural novels. After Interview with the Vampire proved to be a ratings superhit for AMC, Mayfair Witches was next in line and, like its main character does when she discovers her destiny, the series easily stepped up to the task presented. Next, a project centered around the secret society known as the Talamasca is underway. The group is known for its attempts at better understanding the occult world surrounding them, so we can expect plenty of witches, vampires, and other things that go bump in the night to be in the sights of the organization.

Check out the gargantuan building-sized poster for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches above and stay tuned to Collider as we bring you the heat from SDCC.

