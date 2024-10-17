Today, on the Main Stage at New York Comic Con, AMC conjured up the long awaited release date for their eagerly anticipated Season 2 of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, which is set to premiere on January 5, 2025, on AMC and AMC+. The panel, which was moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook and featuring executive producer Mark Johnson, showrunner Esta Spalding, and cast members Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels, also gave fans a treat by screening a special early preview of the second season premiere. Along with the release date, AMC also announced the official logline for the second season:

Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

The series is executive produced by Johnson, while Spalding has been serving as the showrunner behind it as well as a producer. Other executive producers include Tom Williams, Michelle Ashford, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

How Did We Leave 'Mayfair Witches' Season One?

The first season of Mayfair Witches ended with a surreal and dramatic finale as Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) was busy grappling with her connection to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston) at the same time she was trying to navigate a romance with Ciprien (Tonyagi Chirisa). However, by the climax, Rowan has come to terms with her powers and the influence of Lasher, but it leaves her relationship with Ciprien up the air. Another revelation is that Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin) is actually Rowan's biological father.

In the last episode, Rowan experiences numerous visions of her ancestors as the history of the Mayfair family begins to be revealed. Cortland gains his desired immortality via a pact with Lasher, but Rowan's newfound abilities are stronger than his expectations, and the season ends with the question of just how much Rowan will embrace Lasher's powers, a plot point sure to be revisited in the early stages of the second season.

Season 2 of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will premiere on AMC on January 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the second season.