Gear up folks! Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will be returning with much more suspense than ever; however, it may arrive later than expected. With a brief teaser on X, AMC has revealed that the supernatural series,' which is the second project set in Rice's Immortal Universe, will air its second season sometime in 2025, but with no precise date scheduled. Regardless, it may just be worth the wait given how enrapturing Season 1 turned out, which ultimately led it to be renewed for a second season over a year ago.

Based on Rice's novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the show was created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford. It tells the story of neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who realizes she is to inherit an empire of powerful witches haunted by an ominous spirit. Besides Daddario, Season 1 stars Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, the presiding Mayfair patriarch, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, and Jack Huston as Lasher, the threatening spirit bound to the Mayfair Witches for centuries.

Mayfair Witches Season 1 premiered on AMC on January 8, 2023, and was renewed for a second season the following month. In addition to the ensemble cast, the upcoming season will star Thora Birch as Gifford Mayfair, Ted Levine as Julien Mayfair, Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair and Ben Feldman as Sam "Lark" Larkin, CEO of a genetics startup, also Rowan's ex-boyfriend.

Expect "Crazy Stuff" In 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2

Not much news has been revealed yet regarding the plot of Mayfair Witches season 2, but Daddario previously hinted that there will be "crazy stuff" especially for her character Rowan. "Now that Rowan knows who she is, what does that mean for her?" the actress said. "So, she gets to do all this cool, crazy stuff." She also mentioned that there may be new locations in Season 2; "We get to have some Irish backdrops. So, we'll see how that changes the flavor of the show."

Moreover, AMC has teased that the upcoming season will see Daddario's Rowan as no longer the only major witch in the Mayfair narrative, so fans can expect more suspense in the witches' hierarchy. Meanwhile, earlier last year, in a statement announcing the show's renewal, the series' co-creator Spalding revealed that they've "only begun to explore" the "sumptuous epic tale" of Mayfair Witches. And thanks to "fans and viewers of the show," whom Spalding acknowledged, the witches' story has been blessed with the opportunity to carry on.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 will premiere in 2025, but the previous season is available to stream on AMC+

