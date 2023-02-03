AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is taken from the pages of Rice’s beloved trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and stars Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as a neurosurgeon named Rowan Fielding. Living as normal a life as a young medical genius can, Rowan begins to step into some supernatural powers before discovering that she’s the next heir in line to a family of powerful witches. As she learns more about her new life and her family’s strong lineage, she also discovers that there’s a menacing force that has been stalking her family for years.

Along with Daddario, the series also stars Jack Huston as the demonic entity Lasher, Harry Hamlin as family patriarch Cortland Mayfair, and Tongayi Chirisa as a new character named Ciprien Grieve who, like the Mayfairs, knows about Lasher's presence. The ensemble cast includes Annabeth Gish and Beth Grant.

Image via AMC+

While we aren’t sure what those behind Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches have in store for us in its follow-up season, in a statement released with the renewal announcement, showrunner and executive producer Esta Spalding promised that they’ve “only begun to explore” the “sumptuous epic tale” of the family of witches. Spalding added that she was beyond “grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story.”

And, it’s a great time to be a Rice fan as Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are just the tip of the iceberg in exploring the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. According to Mayfair Witches executive producer Mark Johnson, who spoke with Collider’s own Christina Radish, those backing the Immortal Universe already have “three other” projects in development. And, during a recent panel in which both Spalding and Michelle Ashford (who serves as a writer and executive producer for Mayfair Witches) were in attendance, Spalding teased a connection that would see the storylines of Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire crossing with one another.

As of right now, no premiere date has been set for the second season of Mayfair Witches, but production is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans. Check out a trailer for Season 1 below.