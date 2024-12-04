The new year will bring a new season - and a new life - to AMC's Mayfair Witches. A bewitching new teaser for the show's upcoming second season follows up on the shocking events of the show's first-season finale. The new season of the Anne Rice adaptation will premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

In last season's finale, after an extremely accelerated pregnancy, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) gave birth to a reincarnation of Lasher (Jack Huston), the immortal demon who has been bound to her family line for centuries. This came on top of her finding out that she was also the heiress to a long line of witches - and also learning the truth behind her own parentage, which led her to use her newly discovered magical gifts to turn her biological father to stone. The teaser for season two doesn't look like things will be any easier for poor Rowan, as she has to find out what, exactly, she's given birth to. Is the new Lasher human or demon - and is he part of the family, or its destroyer? This season, Daddario will be joined by new cast members Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Ted Levine (Silence of the Lambs), and Thora Birch (American Beauty).

What Is the Immortal Universe?

Mayfair Witches is the second show in AMC's Immortal Universe, an interconnected world of series based on the works of late horror author Rice. The first series is their adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, based on Rice's debut novel. It stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt; a ratings and critical success, it was renewed for a third season earlier this year, which will adapt Rice's sequel, The Vampire Lestat. The two series are linked together by the Talamasca, a secret society in Rice's works that monitors, and occasionally intervenes in, supernatural activity. That organization is getting its own spin-off series, The Talamasca, which will be the third pillar of the Immortal Universe; it will star Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Mayfair Witches is showrun by Esta Spalding. Spalding also executive produces the series alongside Mark Johnson, Tom Williams, Michelle Ashford, the late Anne Rice, and her son Christopher Rice. The second season of Mayfair Witches will premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, on AMC. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser above.