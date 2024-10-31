Earlier this month, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches fans got the biggest update in months when the series announced its arrival date at NYCC and now, we have our first look. With January 5, 2025, set as the date that the AMC series will conjure up a new batch of episodes, it was only a matter of time before we got to see what Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) and the rest of the cast have been up to and now it’s here. Teasing what lies ahead for Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after the shocking events of the first season, the trailer will suck audiences right back into the drama and give the spooky season the sendoff that it deserves.

Stepping out of the fog (literally), Rowan walks into the next chapter of her life in the debut trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. In a shot that looks straight out of The Omen or Rosemary’s Baby, the unsettling sounds of a kid’s creepy laughter echo before we get a good look at Lasher reborn as a child. Then, the grown-up version of Lasher (Jack Huston) comes into focus, and we discover that he’s been killing Mayfair women, something that will very obviously not fly with Rowan. If you thought the weird themes of paternity were going to be just a thing in the first season, you better guess again, as the rest of the trailer teases plenty more daddy issues where that came from. With the amount of info dropped on audiences during the Season 1 finale, the trailer for Season 2 reveals that our burning questions will be answered and, in their place, we may be left with more questions.

Meet the Rest of the Cast of ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Season 2

Joining Daddario and Huston in leading roles for the sophomore season will be Harry Hamlin (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Tongayi Chirisa (Next Exit), and Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction), with Ben Feldman (As Above, So Below), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs) and Thora Birch (American Beauty) filling out the ensemble cast. Along with the teaser, a selection of first-look images were dropped which showcases members of the show’s top-tier call sheet. Esta Spalding is back for round two as the production’s showrunner and also executive produces alongside Mark Johnson, Tom Williams, Michelle Ashford, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice.

Check out the debut trailer for Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches above and the first look images below. Stay tuned for more to come before the series makes its grand return on January 5, 2025.

