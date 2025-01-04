The Immortal Universe is back with the haunts and horror in Season 2 of Mayfair Witches. Based on the late Anne Rice’s trilogy of novels, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches”, the on-screen adaptation follows young neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she’s part of a long-standing legacy of witches. As she comes to terms with her supernatural abilities, not only must she learn of her family’s mysterious past, but also protect herself from the deadly forces that threaten her clan.

A tale of female empowerment, Rowan walks on a tightrope between life and death, where every choice puts her in a near-impossible moral dilemma. Things get even more complicated in Season 2. With a demon as her offspring, Rowan must quickly understand what he has become before it takes on innocent lives. With the upcoming season around the corner, here’s everything we know so far about Mayfair Witches Season 2.

When Is 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Coming Out?

Close

Mayfair Witches officially premieres on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 9 PM ET exclusively on AMC and AMC+. Those not on AMC+ yet can refer to the table below for subscription plans.

Plan Cost Billing Frequency Monthly ad-supported plan $6.99 Charged monthly Monthly ad-free plan $9.99 Charged monthly Yearly subscription $95.88 Charged annually

AMC+ SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Watch The Trailer for 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2

The first trailer for Mayfair Witches Season 2 was released on October 31 - incredibly fitting the Halloween mood. The clips show Rowan (Daddario) walking out of the fog, signaling a new chapter in her life. Once clueless and intrigued by her family’s dark legacy, Rowan has now come to terms with her true origins, embracing her witchiness from within. However, nothing could prepare Rowan for what’s next. Lasher is reborn as a child, and he’s not the sweet, innocent kind one would expect of a young boy. The clip immediately switches to a grown-up version of Lasher (Jack Huston), who’s revealed to be murdering Mayfair women, much to Rowan’s displeasure.

AMC released a teaser for Mayfair Witches Season 2 on December 5. With Lasher now part of the family, one might think that everything’s safe and sound. But when word spreads that Lasher’s been on the hunt for innocent women, Rowan realizes that Lasher might be more of a demon than a human.

Who Are the Cast in 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2?

Image via AMC

Check out the cast and characters of Mayfair Witches Season 2 below.