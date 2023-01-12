AMC kicked off 2023 with a good taste of supernatural creatures with the deliciously thrilling series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the sister show of last year’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. In order to keep teasing the upcoming episodes from the new series, AMC shared with Collider an exclusive track that helps set the tone of the show. So we can now share with you “The Witching Hour,” the main theme of the series composed by Will Bates.

The song is everything you’d expect from Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches soundtrack, and from thriller stories in general. “The Witching Hour” is eerie and features a chorus of haunting voices that seem to invite you to dark and mysterious worlds. We still have seven more episodes to go with the first season and discover how dark it can get, but if the first episode and this track are any indication, we’re in for a great ride — especially if this ride is anything like Interview with the Vampire.

In an official statement, Bates explained his approach to the main title theme, how series showrunner Esta Spalding worked with him in order to give the track a Mayfair feel, and championed the delightfully haunting vocal work of singer Maiah Manser, which you hear on the track:

"During the writing process Esta Spalding and I talked about giving the Mayfair house its own anthropomorphic identity. We wanted the main titles of the show to have the feeling of the house being a living and breathing being, with a rising visceral tension. This extended version named 'The Witching Hour,' allowed me to showcase the vocals of the incredibly talented Maiah Manser, whose voice is featured throughout the series and became an integral part of the sound of the score.”

Image via Pompo Bresciani/AMC

RELATED: 'Mayfair Witches' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Anne Rice Series

Will Bates is an award-winning composer and multi-instrumentalist that has worked on a slate of thriller series. He recently wrote music for Peacock’s The Lost Symbol and Netflix’s Devil in Ohio. Bates also was the composer for most episodes of Syfy’s The Magicians. In cinema, Bates composed the soundtrack for acclaimed independent movies such as Another Earth, Daniel Radcliffe-led police thriller Imperium, and exposé documentary Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief.

Mayfair Witches is developed for television by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, both of whom developed and wrote Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Spalding talked to Collider in an exclusive interview and revealed that witch consultants were brought in to make the series feel even more real. The cast of the series features Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jan Richards, Hannah Alline, and Harry Hamlin.

The Dark Universe of Anne Rice is Alive

As the title makes clear, Mayfair Witches is another adaptation that hails from the series of novels written by late best-selling author Anne Rice. Even though the writer created an extensive dark universe that features more than 15 novels, Hollywood didn’t quite do it justice with 1994’s Interview with the Vampire and 2002’s Queen of the Damned. The new slate of AMC series is a chance to dig deeper into the universe and tell an ambitious story that, as Collider’s own Carly Lane underscored, was tailor-made for TV.

You can listen to "The Witching Hour" below: