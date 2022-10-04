There’s a chill in the air and with it a new teaser has blown our way for AMC+’s upcoming series, Mayfair Witches. Since the Anne Rice novel-turned-on-screen series was first given the go ahead back in December 2021, production has been keeping us up to date with casting announcements and even several image drops, but this is the first time we’re seeing the witchy action unfold. Lucky for us, this is just the beginning. As the streamer’s Twitter post informs its viewers, a full trailer is on the way, and although Mayfair Witches isn’t eyeing a premiere date until early 2023, hopefully, the full-length trailer will drop in time for the spooky season.

Introducing us to the thirteenth witch, the speedy look reveals an unsure Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) walking towards an old Victorian house surrounded by lush gardens. As she pushes her way through the rusty front gate, her face is painted with a mix of emotions ranging from excitement to nervousness. Meanwhile, we can hear a voice-over of a group of people chanting names - Rowan’s included. Cutting inside the home, we see people entering a room one by one before the shot changes to an overhead view, revealing a seated circle. Someone says “The thirteenth witch,” and the teaser cuts out.

The arrival of the thirteenth witch, Rowan, to the coven will be the main focus of Mayfair Witches. A celebrated neurosurgeon, Rowan has just learned that not only does she have supernatural abilities, but that she’s the heir to a long line of witches. Things are made even messier when she learns that she’ll be thrown into the deep end by helping the family take on an evil force that’s stalked them for many generations.

Image via AMC

Although they’re not seen in the teaser, we can also expect to see Harry Hamlin in the role of Rowan’s father and family patriarch Cortland Mayfair, Jack Huston who will play the evil entity known as Lasher, and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, a character who we don’t know anything about quite yet.

It’s a good time to be a fan of Rice’s work as the reimagined series version of Interview with the Vampire just landed on Sunday. Boasting a killer lineup including Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian, the series is already knocking the critics dead with a second season announced prior to the premiere of the first.

Mayfair Witches is written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, both who also serve as producers alongside Mark Johnson, Jeff Freilich, and Michael Uppendahl with the latter also directing. AMC studios produces.

You can see the tantalizing teaser for Mayfair Witches below and stay tuned to Collider for that upcoming trailer and release date announcement.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Immortal_AMC/status/1576775547324989440