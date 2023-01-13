Anne Rice continues to reign supreme at AMC+. The second series in the author's ever-expanding Immortals Universe at the streamer, Mayfair Witches, has surpassed its predecessor Interview With the Vampire to become the biggest new series premiere on the platform based on the first five days of viewership.

Exact viewership numbers for AMC+ aren't available, but the Alexandra Daddario-led series also saw success on AMC's linear networks, drawing in 1.7 million viewers in Nielsen Live+3 ratings. Thanks to the strong linear performance, Mayfair Witches currently ranks among the top ten cable dramas for the 2022/23 season in the key demographics of adults 25-54 and 18-49. Social media was also abuzz after the premiere, becoming the biggest driver of social media activity in the 2022/23 TV season and ranking as the #1 most social entertainment show on Sunday.

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series adapts Rice's trilogy of novels Lives of the Mayfair Witches following Rowan Fielding (Daddario). Rowan is a gifted neurosurgeon who discovers she's the heir to the Mayfair family of witches. Her life changes as she comes to grips with her newfound powers and contends with the sinister force that has been stalking the family for generations. Joining Daddario are Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin alongside Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.

Image via AMC

Read the Official Statement on Mayfair Witches' Success Below

This news bodes extremely well for AMC as they look to continue adapting the works of Rice into TV shows and movies. Adaptations of the author's work haven't come easy, either taking years to finally come to fruition or utterly failing altogether. Landing two successful series in a row based on her work is no small feat. The network locked up the rights to her catalog back in 2020, and while it likely cost a small fortune to control the future of The Vampire Chronicles among others, Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire already seem to be paying off in spades. AMC Networks' president of entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott was over the moon about the back-to-back successes, saying:

What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+. We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows and to the creative teams that delivered on the promise of these stories and characters in new and highly engaging ways. Thanks to Mark Johnson, Esta Spalding, Michelle Ashford and the entire cast of Mayfair, led by the remarkable Alexandra Daddario, for delivering an entertaining and highly watchable series and putting firmly in place another key foundational element of this dynamic universe.

Mayfair Witches is currently airing on AMC and the company's linear networks with new episodes every Sunday. AMC+ subscribers, however, can see new episodes three days early. Check out the trailer below.