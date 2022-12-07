If you’ve been feeling some (blood) loss since the season finale of AMC’s small-screen version of Anne Rice’s classic novel-turned-hit film, Interview with the Vampire, we have some great news for you. To hold you over until Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches begins casting spells on AMC on January 5 with a two-episode premiere, a new trailer has been dropped, revealing more about the upcoming series than we’ve ever seen before.

From the jump, the story is told from the perspective of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon who thought that she was living the fulfilling life of her dreams until an inner voice relentlessly called for more. The trailer reveals that Rowan is stepping into some dark powers beyond her wildest imagination and far from anything she can comprehend. As things progress, it gets a little trippy and more than a tad bit confusing for our protagonist as she’s tossed into the deep end after learning that she’s the next name in a long line of witches with more than one evil force gunning to take her down. With dazzling visuals, steamy affairs, and plenty of spells, the trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches promises to be the next big hit in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

Along with Daddario, the series also stars Harry Hamlin as Rowan’s father and Mayfair patriarch, Cortland Mayfair, Tongayi Chirisa as a new character named Ciprien Grieve, and Jack Huston as Lasher, a sinister entity who’s been plaguing the Mayfair witches for centuries before Rowan’s story begins. The ensemble cast of the spellbinding series includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.

Image via AMC

Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) and Michelle Ashford (The Pacific) penned the beloved story into screenplay form, directed the pilot episode, and also serve as producers. To fill out the directorial team, the show enlisted Sarah Cornwell, Lindsey Villarreal, Sean Reycraft, Michael Goldbach, Michael Uppendahl, Axelle Carolyn, and Mary Angelica Molina. AMC produced with Ashford, Spalding, Uppendahl, Jeff Freilich, and Mark Johnson serving as executive producers.

After hitting the ground running with their series, Interview with the Vampire, which was renewed for a second season before the first season’s premiere, the network’s latest Rice adaptation is sure to be a winner. The story for Season 1 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will follow the author’s beloved novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which includes 1990’s The Witching Hour, 1993’s Lasher, and 1994’s Taltos, but it’s unclear as to how far into the books the premiere season will go.

You can catch the official trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches below.