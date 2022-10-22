AMC Networks' upcoming show Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has just received a new teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, Mayfair Witches' first two episodes will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes being dropped weekly. The show was originally set to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ as well. Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The show's recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.

The new teaser for Mayfair Witches is short but sweet, promising a fun, dramatic horror thriller series in the vein of American Horror Story. The teaser begins with a distraught woman who appears to be pregnant standing on the ledge of a multi-storied home, right before the scene cuts to several women gathering around for a ritual of sorts. The women participating in the ritual serve as the backdrop of the teaser, as more frightening images flash across the screen. During the teaser, the words "In A World Full Of Secrets, She Is The Key" burst onto the screen.

Mayfair Witches is created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, who also directed the pilot episode. Other series directors include Sarah Cornwell, Michael Goldbach, Lindsey Villarreal, Michael Uppendahl, Axelle Carolyn, Sean Reycraft, and Mary Angelica Molina. Spalding and Ashford also serve as writers on the series. Spalding, Ashford, Uppendahl, Jeff Freilich, and Mark Johnson all serve as executive producers on the show. Mayfair Witches started production in New Orleans back in May, and just wrapped in September.

Image via AMC+

The upcoming series is based on the bestselling novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice. The trilogy consists of 1990's The Witching Hour, 1993's Lasher, and 1994's Taltos. The late Rice also notably penned the popular book series The Vampire Chronicles, which includes Interview with the Vampire and Queen of the Damned. Several characters from The Vampire Chronicles actually appear in the Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well. Interestingly, AMC just began airing a television series adaptation of Interview with the Vampire on October 2.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will premiere on January 8. Check out the latest teaser below:

Here's the official synopsis for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.