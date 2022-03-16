She joins as a doctor who must come to terms with her witchy heritage.

Alexandra Daddario has been cast in the upcoming AMC series Mayfair Witches, according to Variety. Daddario will take a lead role in the series, which is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels by the legendary Anne Rice.

AMC first picked up the series in December 2021, and Daddario's casting is the first major casting announcement. She will take on the lead role as Rowan, a doctor who has to come to terms with her witchy heritage. Of the casting news, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks said, “Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC.” He continued, “[w]e found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle, and Mark.”

This is not the only Rice project that AMC is bringing to life. Perhaps Anne Rice's most famous novel, Interview With the Vampire, is also being adapted to series on AMC. For the main vampire trio, the series has cast Sam Reid as fan-favorite vampire Lestat, along with Jacob Anderson as Louis, and Bailey Bass as Claudia, who was previously played by the precocious and ferocious Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 film.

On Daddario's part, she has made plenty of waves with her most recent roles, including her part in the HBO series The White Lotus, in which she played an unhappy honeymooner on a seemingly perfect Hawaiian island vacation. The series was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, especially for its dark humor and satirical take on the tourism industry in Hawaii. She has also starred in Why Women Kill.

AMC has given Mayfair Witches an eight-episode first season, and is planning on launching the show to the AMC network. The series will also be available on AMC+, the network's streaming service. Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are the writers and executive producers for the series. Additionally, Spalding will also serve as showrunner. The series is expected to be released later in 2022, though no exact release date has yet been announced.

