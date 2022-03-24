One of Harry Hamlin's next roles will bring him into the world of witches. According to Deadline, Hamlin has been cast in the upcoming AMC series Mayfair Witches.

Hamlin will play Cortland Mayfair in the series. The character is described as the patriarch of the Mayfair family. He also has an obsession for more money, power, and life. Hamlin's previous work includes 2016's Director's Cut (directed by Adam Rifkin), 2015's The Meddler (directed by Lorene Scafaria) and playing Jim Cutler in AMC's series Mad Men. Alexandra Daddario will also star in the series as the lead character Rowan Mayfair. The series will follow Rowan, who learns that she is part of a family of witches, and must learn how to control her new powers.

Esta Spalding will be the series' showrunner. Her previous work includes 2021's The Last Letter From Your Lover (directed by Augustine Frizzell), Showtime's series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and Masters of Sex. She will also be an executive producer for the series. Michelle Ashford will be a writer and executive producer. The series is based on the 1990-1994 Lives of Mayfair Witches book trilogy, which was written by Anne Rice.

"The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice's particular lens on witches explored something new altogether - women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures," Spalding and Ashford previously said about the series. AMC is also developing the series Interview with the Vampire, which is also based on a book written by Rice.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Harry Hamlin on 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax', Playing Tom Brokaw & What People Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of 'L.A. Law'

The book was previously adapted into a film in 1994, which starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and was directed by Neil Jordan. Mark Johnson will be an executive producer for the series through his production company Gran Via Productions. He will also be an executive producer for Interview with the Vampire. "From Mad Men to Mayfair, we're delighted to have Harry back at AMC joining a cast that will bring to life the captivating world and cast of characters that Esta, Michelle, and Mark have beautifully adapted for our second series in the Anne Rice Universe," said Dan McDermott (president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks). "Harry is an immensely talented and seasoned pro and we can't wait to see what he'll bring to the intricate role of Cortland Mayfair."

Mayfair Witches is scheduled to premiere on AMC later this year. In the meantime, fans can currently see the 1994 film version of Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

