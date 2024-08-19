The Big Picture Mayfair Witches adapts Anne Rice's trilogy, but Ciprien Grieve's composite character ruins the plot's depth.

Merging Michael and Aaron into one character weakens Rowan's relationships and her agency as a protagonist.

Rushed storytelling in Season 1 of Mayfair Witches leads to underdeveloped romances and difficult-to-follow plotlines.

AMC’s Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is a supernatural drama created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, based on the trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, with Season 1 loosely covering the first novel The Witching Hour. Alexandra Daddario is perfectly cast as the protagonist Rowan Fielding, and Harry Hamlin’s fun performance as the villainous Cortland Mayfair is a highlight of the show.

However, fans of the Anne Rice novels should be prepared for Mayfair Witches to be very different from the story they’re familiar with. The most jarring change is Ciprien Grieve, the male lead of the show, played by Tongayi Chirisa. Chirisa is a charismatic performer who has good chemistry with Daddario, but his performance can’t save the biggest disastrous choice the writers made in adapting the novel. Ciprien Grieve is a composite of the characters Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner from the books, two characters who served very different purposes. By combining them into one person, the story becomes flat and confusing.

Ciprien Grieve Has To Be Both Love Interest and Mentor on 'Mayfair Witches'

In the Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels, Michael Curry was Rowan’s love interest, while Aaron Lightner was her entry point into the Talamasca, the secret society that monitors the supernatural in the Immortal Universe. As a composite character, Ciprien Grieve has to serve both functions. Much of the book is dedicated to developing Rowan’s relationships with Michael and Aaron, as well as their interplay with each other. Their motivations and perspectives are in stark contrast: Michael knows very little about the supernatural but wants to marry and have a family with Rowan. Aaron is all too aware of the Mayfair family’s long relationship with the demon Lasher and is completely focused on preventing Lasher from being unleashed on the world. Making these two men into one character on the show creates a muddled and confused story. Ciprien’s motivations are unclear for two reasons — the story requires him to do seemingly contradictory things, and he can’t lay out his thinking in arguments the way the book could when dealing with two characters who have to hash out their disagreements.

On Mayfair Witches, Ciprien wears gloves just like Michael did in the books. This is because he has telepathic powers that allow him to see memories when he touches an object; unlike Michael, he is a card-carrying member of the Talamasca who fully understands the supernatural. He uses his powers confidently and deliberately. This takes away a key bond that Ciprien could’ve shared with Rowan, who is overwhelmed and confused by her own powers, removing an element that could have brought them closer as equals dealing with the same thing.

'Mayfair Witches' Condenses a Very Long Book, to the Characters' Detriment

Of course, it's understandable that the writers of Mayfair Witches would have to streamline things considerably to adapt a 1,000-page book into an eight-episode season of television. But, including both Michael and Aaron in the story actually could have simplified things. Aaron could've provided exposition about the deep lore of this world, while an outsider like Michael could have asked Rowan what she really wants, instead of only pushing the Talamasca’s goals. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Spalding explained that three male characters (Michael, Aaron and the demon Lasher) orbiting Rowan would’ve been too much, saying, “We really wanted Rowan to have agency.” But, instead of empowering her, the choice made her feel passive. Without multiple characters to present her with different options, it felt like Rowan was just being pulled along in one direction.

Combining the characters of Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner into one also made Ciprien too much of a knight in shining armor. In the books, Aaron could guide Rowan in the supernatural, while Michael provided love and support. On the show, it feels too much like Ciprien is swooping in to save her and that Rowan seems more dependent on her love interest, since she has to turn to him for answers. One good thing about the character of Ciprien in Mayfair Witches is that adding a Black man as a main character infuses some much-needed diversity to Rice's story, but the showrunners could have made this same change without making him a composite character. Michael, Aaron, or both could have been reworked to be men of color while leaving their roles in the story intact. By comparison, Interview with the Vampire did a fantastic job of modifying existing characters in the novels so that the show could have a diverse cast.

It’s worth remembering there was no reason the first season had to tell the entire story of the first novel. By squeezing a dense book into eight episodes, the writers streamline so much that Mayfair Witches ends up feeling thin and rushed. Ciprien and Rowan’s relationship is the biggest victim of the hurried pacing. Instead of their courtship growing organically, Lasher puts them in a shared hallucination that makes them — and the audience, at first — believe they’ve been intimate. This could have been a sexy way to tease the couple, but, the execution just made it feel like the writers realized they were over halfway through the season and hadn’t given the characters enough romantic tension yet. Shortly after the shared hallucination, Ciprien and Rowan are separated and by the end of the season, they’ve experienced almost no real intimacy on-screen. By contrast, Rowan’s steamy, intense relationship with Michael is one of the novel’s biggest strengths. Their pull towards each other is so strong that readers understand why they get married and have a child, despite it being ill-advised with all supernatural forces at play. Seeing this replaced with an underdeveloped romance in the series is a huge disappointment.

Mayfair Witches condenses the novel so much that the story feels rushed and shallow. So many major elements are skipped over that the story is not only hard to get invested in, it’s hard to even follow. The character of Ciprien Grieve, who has to fill two functions in the story and doesn’t pull off either very well, is just the biggest example of this. Hopefully, in Mayfair Witches Season 2, his character will be developed that much more.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

