The Big Picture Mayhem takes a unique approach to the viral apocalypse genre, focusing on characters who are already infected and must survive a quarantine until the vaccine takes effect.

The chemistry between Samara Weaving and Steven Yeun drives the movie, with their characters' feelings heightened by the virus, leading to a mix of disdain and genuine care for each other.

Mayhem and Shaun of the Dead both prioritize characterization and realistic portrayals of the infected, making the side characters vibrant and interesting while maintaining fast pacing.

Before holding a grudge in the Emmy award-winning series Beef, Steven Yeun partnered up with Samara Weaving, known to horror fans for Ready or Not and more recently, Scream 6. Quarantined in an office block, the pair set out to enact revenge on those who had been influential in Yeun's character, Derek losing his job. Although not strictly a zombie movie, Mayhem takes many apocalyptic features with the characteristics of its viral infection. However, it offers a unique perspective, as those affected by the virus don't fully transform into al zombie. Instead, they retain their humanity but lose their moral integrity.

In the movie, Derek becomes a reluctant hero, with a lax mindset and disillusionment with life. His approach to the viral outbreak is comparable to Shaun (Simon Pegg) from Shaun of the Dead as both men seem to omit the severity of the situation and particularly through both plan montages. Mayhem and Shaun of the Dead also take similar care with their characterization, with the contrast of the stages before and after-infection made even more striking by the audience's connection to those infected. Mayhem is a fun ride that is driven by a charismatic, morally grey protagonist. As it shares a lot of its best traits with Shaun of the Dead, this makes the two movies the perfect double feature.

Mayhem A virus spreads through an office complex causing white-collar workers to act out their worst impulses. Release Date November 10, 2017 Director Joe Lynch Cast Steven Yeun , Samara Weaving , Steven Brand , Caroline Chikezie , Kerry Fox , Dallas Roberts Runtime 86 minutes

'Mayhem' Takes a Different Approach to a Viral Apocalypse

Mayhem sees lawyer Derek Cho (Yeun) stuck in his office following the outbreak of a virus that causes humans to lose all moral principles. Having been sacked earlier that morning, he teams up with Melanie (Weaving), a client he'd earlier refused to help. Given their combined resentment of the company, they team up to take down those high up in the company. Fueled by the virus coursing through them, they enter the 'armoury' to grab weapons. However, unlike other movies that just give their characters access to high-powered weapons, this is simply a maintenance cupboard. Yes, the weapons could do serious damage, but they're more realistic as to what would be available in a law firm which allows for more inventive deaths later on in the movie.

The chemistry of Weaving and Yeun drives the movie, with initial hesitation between the characters, the two perfectly maintain this disdain that grows into genuine care for each other. However, the way the virus works means their feelings are heightened, and both actors use their delivery to show their desires are likely a result of the infection. Weaving maniacally laughs at most situations, and is slightly feral in her approach. Yeun chooses to be much more subtle, he shows that the virus doesn't affect everyone in the same way, and Derek's loss of inhibition just heightens his confidence. He enters most situations calmly with sinister undertones; only inflicting violence when he has no other choice.

The major difference between Mayhem and most other viral-based horrors surrounds the risk of infection. The norm sees the characters trying to avoid being bitten and becoming infected. However, in Mayhem, everyone is already infected. It is just about surviving the eight-hour quarantine until the vaccine, which has already been pumped into the building, begins to take effect. This allows Mayhem to be louder in its big combat scenes, as our leads are not trying to avoid a fight. Yet, it succeeds in its moments of individual confrontation, where Yeun and Weaving enter the office of each boss. Everyone is still human and can be reasoned with, but that glimmer of red in their eye reminds the viewer that it could all switch in an instant. It's a welcome change from the typical infection horrors in which the heroes run from the problem. In contrast, they run towards it, they want the confrontation, they want combat. It allows Mayhem to exist in its own corner of an over-saturated subgenre.

'Mayhem' Shares a Lot of Similarities With 'Shaun of the Dead'

Close

Mayhem's Derek is very reminiscent of Shaun from Shaun of the Dead with some differences. Mayhem structures itself similarly to a video game, with a montage showing us each level of the office block and each boss that Yeun and Weaving must defeat to make it to the next level. This imitates the plan montage in Shaun of the Dead where we see Shaun and Ed (Nick Frost) figuring out how to handle their situation. Both Shaun and Derek have a nonchalant view of the task ahead of them, immediately planning it out in their heads. Shaun of the Dead pushes this, having the characters skip to safety. In contrast, Mayhem chooses to show the ease of the situation by glossing over the bosses quickly. Neither montage highlights the potential violence that could ensue in detail, highlighting that neither of the men sees that in their plan, indicating their relaxed confidence.

Although it seems both men do the bare minimum to get by, there are clear differences between Derek and Shaun. Shaun of the Dead's opening sequence expertly represents a man stuck in a routine. The way this scene is paralleled following the zombie outbreak evidences Shaun is so complacent with his life that he has no concept of what is happening around him. Mayhem opens with a fresh-faced Derek, full of ambition. However, we see him walk into the office over time and watch the drive and desire decay as he becomes more disillusioned with his career. Both men are cogs in different machines. Derek acts as a corporate parallel to Sales Advisor Shaun, drained by the system. Yeun is obviously in a higher-paid position than Pegg. However, both men's outlook on life, means the two complement each other perfectly.

'Mayhem' and 'Shaun of the Dead' Succeed in their Realism

Both movies thrive on the characterization of the infected. Time is spent in the build-up, ensuring the characters involved are not cannon fodder. Instead, those who do get infected have a striking transformation. Obviously, in Mayhem this is everyone, but care is taken into the before/after. For example, the chief of human resources is seen calmly pruning a plant on his desk before cutting to him ripping the plant apart with his teeth. This further serves to show the reality of the viral infection and how it impacts individuals. In Shaun of the Dead, this characterization not only retains the reality of the situation but also serves more of an emotional punch. Those around Shaun are not protected by plot armour as we even see him having to shoot his mother as she transforms into a zombie. Shaun is allowed to grow as a character as he is finally shaken out of his routine, and we see him develop from his mundanity to step up as a hero. Both movies are more memorable because of the care taken in giving dimensions to side characters. They are vibrant and interesting, allowing both movies to maintain their fast pacing.

Mayhem reinvents the over-saturated infection subgenre, changing the goalposts from 'don't get infected' and allowing its leads to face the situation head-on. Shaun of the Dead took a fresh approach to the subgenre nearly two decades ago, sticking to the more well-known zombie format but using a less-than-average hero to make the movie feel much less glossy. Mayhem's Derek shares a lot of traits with Shaun, with both men having a disillusionment towards life but stepping up when it counts. Their apocalyptic settings work because they remain grounded in reality and prioritize characterization. Mayhem is lively and amusing, and shares a lot of its best qualities with Shaun of the Dead, making the two movies a perfect double feature.

Mayhem is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

Stream on Shudder