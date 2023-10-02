The Big Picture Former child star Mayim Bialik revealed in a recent interview that a reboot of her breakout show Blossom is in the works, but with a new direction.

The reboot aims to bring back the interesting and deep characters from the original show, exploring their lives not in sitcom format, but through a drama series.

While the script for the reboot has been written, an official announcement may be delayed due to ongoing strikes, but the entire original cast and creators are on board.

These days, it seems everyone has reboot and remake fever. This includes former child and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the star revealed that a reboot of her break-out show Blossom might just be around the corner, with a twist. While most audiences these days know Bialik from her role on The Big Bang Theory or her position as part-time host on Jeopardy!, she actually got her start as the star of a ‘90s sitcom. Bialik stared as Blossom in Blossom, a sitcom about a teenage girl navigating life while living with her single father and two older brothers. The series ran for five seasons.

In the interview, Bialik was asked, “I also have to ask: Is it true that there’s a Blossom reboot coming?” And she responded that it was true. She also revealed that they are looking to take the reboot in a new direction saying:

“I’m happy to tell you that, yes, it’s true...We’re hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though. We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters—a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic—to see them in a whole new way.”

Blossom is not the craziest series to take in this direction. The show started with the family grappling with the mom leaving the family to pursue her own life and Blossom's oldest brother was a recovering alcoholic and drug addict. Additionally, other shows have seen success with this approach. Peacock’s Bel-Air is a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Paramount+’s ICarly is a more adult-oriented reboot of the Nickelodeon show of the same name.

Fans Might Still Have To Wait A Little Longer To See It

Image via CBS

While earlier this year, Bialik revealed to Variety that the script for the reboot was written, the wait might be a little longer until an official announcement comes. In the interview with Vanity Fair, the star revealed that while they are committed to making a Blossom reboot happen, they are more committed to the current strikes. She said, “We believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends.” So, while the WGA just got their deal, SAG-AFTRA is still fighting for fair compensation and protections against AI.

But when it does finally come, “all of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board” according to Bialik. The rest of the main cast included Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Ted Wass, and Jenna von Oÿ. The show’s original creator Don Reo, is also known for his work on series like The John Larroquette Show and My Wife and Kids.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on a Blossom reboot.